Former top-100 recruit, Florida defensive end, Khris Bogle transfers to Michigan State

Another year, another offseason of Mel Tucker and company making hay in the transfer portal.

The latest big catch out of the portal is hailing from Florida in 6-foot-4 defensive end/linebacker Khris Bogle. This comes after Tucker nabbed highly sought-after linebacker Jacoby Windom from UNLV, Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule and former four-star running back Jalen Berger from Wisconsin.

Bogle – heading into his fourth year of college football – is a former top-100 recruit (No. 71) and four-star per the 247Sports Composite. He was considered the No. 3 wide-side defensive end in the 2019 class.

After starting just three games (appearing in 11 total) for the Gators this past season, combined with the departure of head coach Dan Mullen, Bogle is looking for a refreshed outlook in East Lansing.

That’s not to say plenty of suitors were not hot after Bogle, including the very program he started his collegiate career at if message board rumors are your cup of tea.

Bogle’s position could be something that we’ve seen in fellow former four-star transfer Tank Brown for Michigan State, taking on a stand-up pass-rusher role for MSU.

In his three seasons in Gainesville, Bogle had 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble in 35 games, according to Florida’s official stats.

Bogle just finished his junior year with the Gators. He will have up to two years of eligibility left due to the extra year of eligibly because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season, and also still has a redshirt year available if needed.

