Michigan State Football: Class of 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker

The early signing period for the 2022 football class is live. This is a strong class for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, and important one for Tucker and his staff to build out the future of the program.
The class includes several four-star recruits, four of the top-nine in-state prospects from Michigan and a variety of intriguing prospects from around the country. According to 247Sports, the Spartans currently rank 18th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. Rivals is even higher on MSU’s 2022 class, ranking it 15th as of press time.
Keep up to date with all of Michigan State’s 2022 prospects who sign early on Wednesday by following along with this tracker post. This post will be updated throughout the day as prospects sign with MSU.
Note: star ratings and player rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite rankings metrics. Heights and weights are also based on 247Sports’ listed measurements.
Honorary Signee: Tate Myre, Oxford High School
Myre tragically lost his life in an effort to protect fellow students during the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30. He grew up a Michigan State fan, and Tucker and the Spartans have made Myre an honorary member of MSU’s 2022 signing class. Myre played linebacker/running back/tight end for the Oxford football team, and was one of four students killed in the shooting.
#OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/7QBOfa3G2o— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Transfers:
- Jalen Berger, running back, Wisconsin
Jersey’s Finest ✍️ Welcome home @JalenBerger#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/UZIUprtm1F— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
- Aaron Brule, linebacker, Mississippi State
NOLA to EL. @_AllOutAaron_ is now apart of the family.#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/cjdFavOR1F— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
- Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, UNLV
Back 2 Back NOLA boys. We can’t wait to have you join the family @JW1NDMON #Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/9ijXSj2hY1— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
For more information on incoming and outgoing transfers, visit The Only Colors’ transfer tracker article.
Commits/Status:
Alex VanSumeren, defensive tackle
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Garber (Michigan)
- Rating: four-star
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 300 pounds
- Position rank: No. 26 defensive lineman
- State rank: No. 3 prospect in Michigan
- Overall rank: No. 187 nationally
- Other notable offers: Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona, West Virginia, Virginia, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois and others
Katin Houser, quarterback
Status: Unsigned
- High School: St. John Bosco (California)
- Rating: four-star
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Position rank: No. 13 quarterback
- State rank: No. 18 prospect in California
- Overall rank: No. 216 nationally
- Other notable offers: Iowa, Washington, Washington State, Boise State, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Neveda UNLV, Nevada, Yale and others
Dillon Tatum, athlete/defensive back
Status: Unsigned
- High School: West Bloomfield (Michigan)
- Rating: four-star
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 190 pounds
- Position rank: No. 11 athlete
- State rank: No. 6 prospect in Michigan
- Overall rank: No. 264 nationally
- Other notable offers: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi, Baylor, USC, Utah, Miami (FL.), Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Maryland, Purdue and many others
Jaden Mangham, athlete/defensive back
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Wylie E. Groves (Michigan)
- Rating: four-star
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Position rank: No. 12 athlete
- State rank: No. 7 prospect in Michigan
- Overall rank: No. 295 nationally
- Other notable offers: Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami (FL.), Oregon, Washington State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and many others
Antonio Gates Jr., wide receiver
Status: Unsigned
- High School: Fordson (Michigan)
- Rating: four-star
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Position rank: No. 44 wide receiver
- State rank: No. 9 prospect in Michigan
- Overall rank: No. 301 nationally
- Other notable offers: Florida, Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Memphis, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Iowa State and many others
Caleb Coley, cornerback
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Houston County (Georgia)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Position rank: No. 43 cornerback
- State rank: No. 42 prospect in Georgia
- Overall rank: No. 410 nationally
- Other notable offers: Clemson, Georgia, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Virginia, UCF, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, Mississippi State, Miami, Liberty, Kent State, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Auburn, Appalachian State and Akron
Jack Nickel, tight end
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Milton (Georgia)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 235 pounds
- Position rank: No. 27 tight end
- State rank: No. 51 prospect in Georgia
- Overall rank: No. 524 nationally
- Other notable offers: Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, California, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Purdue, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Miami (FL.), South Carolina, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Louisville, Kentucky, Florida State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and many others
Malik Spencer, safety
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Buford (Georgia)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 193 pounds
- Position rank: No. 53 safety
- State rank: No. 61 prospect in Georgia
- Overall rank: No. 615 nationally
- Other notable offers: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Arkansas, Miami. (FL.), Arizona State, Kentucky, Kansas State, USC, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Central Florida and many others
Quavian Carter, linebacker/safety
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Lee County (Georgia)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Position rank: No. 55 safety (expected to play linebacker at MSU)
- State rank: No. 66 prospect in Georgia
- Overall rank: No. 660 nationally
- Other notable offers: Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, Tennessee, Cincinnati and others
Gavin Broscious, offensive guard
Status: Unsigned
- High School: Desert Edge (Arizona)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 305 pounds
- Position rank: No. 37 interior offensive lineman
- State rank: No. 10 prospect in Arizona
- Overall rank: No. 725 nationally
Other notable offers: Nebraska, Minnesota, Utah, BYU, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, California, Kansas, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho
Tyrell Henry, wide receiver
Status: Unsigned
- High School: Roseville (Michigan)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Position rank: No. 106 wide receiver
- State rank: No. 21 prospect in Michigan
- Overall rank: No. 744 nationally
- Other notable offers: Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Cincinnati and others
Jaron Glover, wide receiver
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Riverview (Florida)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Position rank: No. 108 wide receiver
- State rank: No. 104 prospect in Florida
- Overall rank: No. 753 nationally
- Other notable offers: Indiana, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Buffalo and others
Ade Willie, cornerback
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: IMG Academy (Florida)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Position rank: No. 74 cornerback
- State rank: No. 105 prospect in Florida
- Overall rank: No. 774 nationally
- Other notable offers: Purdue, Colorado, Arizona, Virginia, Kansas State, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Southern Methodist (SMU), Florida International, Buffalo, Ohio
Malcolm Jones, safety
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Lee County (Georgia)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Position rank: No. 64 safety
- State rank: No. 78 in Georgia
- Overall rank: No. 801 nationally
Other notable offers: Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Liberty and Middle Tennessee State
James Schott, defensive end
Status: Unsigned
- High School: Center Grove (indiana)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Position rank: No. 45 EDGE
- State rank: No. 16 prospect in Florida
- Overall rank: No. 809 nationally
- Other notable offers: Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ohio, Miami (OH), Ball State, Marshall, Illinois State
Ashton Lepo, offensive tackle
Status: Unsigned
- High School: Grand Haven (Michigan)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Weight: 280 pounds
- Position rank: No. 80 offensive tackle
- State rank: No. 24 prospect in Michigan
- Overall rank: No. 901 nationally
- Other notable offers: Indiana, Baylor, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Tulane, Toledo, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky
Chase “Simba” Carter, defensive end
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 225 pounds
- Position rank: No. 50 EDGE
- State rank: No. 5 prospect in Minnesota
- Overall rank: No. 931 nationally
- Other notable offers: Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Central Michigan,
Braden Miller, offensive tackle
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Eaglecrest (Colorado)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 290 pounds
- Position rank: No. 84 offensive tackle
- State rank: No. 5 prospect in Colorado
- Overall rank: No. 975 nationally
- Other notable offers: Michigan, Miami (FL.). Colorado, Utah, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Duke, Colorado State
Michael Masunas, tight end
Status: Unsigned
- High School: Hamilton (Arizona)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 235 pounds
- Position rank: No. 56 tight end
- State rank: No. 14 prospect in Arizona
- Overall rank: No. 998 nationally
- Other notable offers: Tennessee, Florida State, Utah, Arizona, Maryland, Army, Air Force, UNLV, New Mexico, San Diego State and others
Kristian Phillips, offensive guard
Status: Signed
December 15, 2021
- High School: Salem (Georgia)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 340 pounds
- Position rank: No. 54 interior offensive lineman
- State rank: No. 101 prospect in Georgia
- Overall rank: No. 1,022 nationally
- Other notable offers: Arizona State and Delaware State
Jack Stone, kicker
Status: Signed
Everything’s bigger in EL @jackstone04 #Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/T3Eu9LmvBO— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
- High School: Highland Park (Texas)
- Rating: three-star (five-star kicker via Kohl’s Kicking)
- Height: 6-foot-even
- Weight: 186 pounds
- Position rank: No. 7 kicker
- State rank: No. 242 prospect in Texas
- Overall rank: No. 1,807 nationally
- Other notable offers: N/A
De-Commits
Shannon Blair, athlete/cornerback
Status: De-committed
- High School: Knoxville West (Tennessee)
- Rating: three-star
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Position rank: No. 59 athlete
- State rank: No. 30 prospect in Tennessee
- Overall rank: No. 854 nationally
- Other notable offers: Purdue, Wake Forest, Virginia, Duke, Memphis, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Tulane, Liberty and others
Blair de-committed from Michigan State on Tuesday, one day before the early signing period began.
