Michigan State Football: Class of 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker

The early signing period for the 2022 football class is live. This is a strong class for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, and important one for Tucker and his staff to build out the future of the program.

The class includes several four-star recruits, four of the top-nine in-state prospects from Michigan and a variety of intriguing prospects from around the country. According to 247Sports, the Spartans currently rank 18th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. Rivals is even higher on MSU’s 2022 class, ranking it 15th as of press time.

Keep up to date with all of Michigan State’s 2022 prospects who sign early on Wednesday by following along with this tracker post. This post will be updated throughout the day as prospects sign with MSU.

Note: star ratings and player rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite rankings metrics. Heights and weights are also based on 247Sports’ listed measurements.

Honorary Signee: Tate Myre, Oxford High School

Myre tragically lost his life in an effort to protect fellow students during the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30. He grew up a Michigan State fan, and Tucker and the Spartans have made Myre an honorary member of MSU’s 2022 signing class. Myre played linebacker/running back/tight end for the Oxford football team, and was one of four students killed in the shooting.

Transfers:

Jalen Berger, running back, Wisconsin

Aaron Brule, linebacker, Mississippi State

Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, UNLV

Commits/Status:

Alex VanSumeren, defensive tackle

Status: Signed

High School: Garber (Michigan)

Garber (Michigan) Rating: four-star

four-star Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds Position rank: No. 26 defensive lineman

No. 26 defensive lineman State rank: No. 3 prospect in Michigan

No. 3 prospect in Michigan Overall rank: No. 187 nationally

No. 187 nationally Other notable offers: Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona, West Virginia, Virginia, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois and others

Katin Houser, quarterback

Status: Unsigned

High School: St. John Bosco (California)

St. John Bosco (California) Rating: four-star

four-star Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Position rank: No. 13 quarterback

No. 13 quarterback State rank: No. 18 prospect in California

No. 18 prospect in California Overall rank: No. 216 nationally

No. 216 nationally Other notable offers: Iowa, Washington, Washington State, Boise State, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Neveda UNLV, Nevada, Yale and others

Dillon Tatum, athlete/defensive back

Status: Unsigned

High School: West Bloomfield (Michigan)

West Bloomfield (Michigan) Rating: four-star

four-star Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds Position rank: No. 11 athlete

No. 11 athlete State rank: No. 6 prospect in Michigan

No. 6 prospect in Michigan Overall rank: No. 264 nationally

No. 264 nationally Other notable offers: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi, Baylor, USC, Utah, Miami (FL.), Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Maryland, Purdue and many others

Jaden Mangham, athlete/defensive back

Status: Signed

High School: Wylie E. Groves (Michigan)

Wylie E. Groves (Michigan) Rating: four-star

four-star Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Position rank: No. 12 athlete

No. 12 athlete State rank: No. 7 prospect in Michigan

No. 7 prospect in Michigan Overall rank: No. 295 nationally

No. 295 nationally Other notable offers: Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami (FL.), Oregon, Washington State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and many others

Antonio Gates Jr., wide receiver

Status: Unsigned

High School: Fordson (Michigan)

Fordson (Michigan) Rating: four-star

four-star Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Position rank: No. 44 wide receiver

No. 44 wide receiver State rank: No. 9 prospect in Michigan

No. 9 prospect in Michigan Overall rank: No. 301 nationally

No. 301 nationally Other notable offers: Florida, Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Memphis, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Iowa State and many others

Caleb Coley, cornerback

Status: Signed

High School: Houston County (Georgia)

Houston County (Georgia) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Position rank: No. 43 cornerback

No. 43 cornerback State rank: No. 42 prospect in Georgia

No. 42 prospect in Georgia Overall rank: No. 410 nationally

No. 410 nationally Other notable offers: Clemson, Georgia, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Virginia, UCF, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, Mississippi State, Miami, Liberty, Kent State, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Auburn, Appalachian State and Akron

Jack Nickel, tight end

Status: Signed

High School: Milton (Georgia)

Milton (Georgia) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds Position rank: No. 27 tight end

No. 27 tight end State rank: No. 51 prospect in Georgia

No. 51 prospect in Georgia Overall rank: No. 524 nationally

No. 524 nationally Other notable offers: Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, California, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Purdue, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Miami (FL.), South Carolina, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Louisville, Kentucky, Florida State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and many others

Malik Spencer, safety

Status: Signed

High School: Buford (Georgia)

Buford (Georgia) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds

193 pounds Position rank: No. 53 safety

No. 53 safety State rank: No. 61 prospect in Georgia

No. 61 prospect in Georgia Overall rank: No. 615 nationally

No. 615 nationally Other notable offers: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Arkansas, Miami. (FL.), Arizona State, Kentucky, Kansas State, USC, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Central Florida and many others

Quavian Carter, linebacker/safety

Status: Signed

High School: Lee County (Georgia)

Lee County (Georgia) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Position rank: No. 55 safety (expected to play linebacker at MSU)

No. 55 safety (expected to play linebacker at MSU) State rank: No. 66 prospect in Georgia

No. 66 prospect in Georgia Overall rank: No. 660 nationally

No. 660 nationally Other notable offers: Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, Tennessee, Cincinnati and others

Gavin Broscious, offensive guard

Status: Unsigned

High School: Desert Edge (Arizona)

Desert Edge (Arizona) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 305 pounds

305 pounds Position rank: No. 37 interior offensive lineman

No. 37 interior offensive lineman State rank: No. 10 prospect in Arizona

No. 10 prospect in Arizona Overall rank: No. 725 nationally

Other notable offers: Nebraska, Minnesota, Utah, BYU, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, California, Kansas, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho

Tyrell Henry, wide receiver

Status: Unsigned

High School: Roseville (Michigan)

Roseville (Michigan) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Position rank: No. 106 wide receiver

No. 106 wide receiver State rank: No. 21 prospect in Michigan

No. 21 prospect in Michigan Overall rank: No. 744 nationally

No. 744 nationally Other notable offers: Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Cincinnati and others

Jaron Glover, wide receiver

Status: Signed

High School: Riverview (Florida)

Riverview (Florida) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Position rank: No. 108 wide receiver

No. 108 wide receiver State rank: No. 104 prospect in Florida

No. 104 prospect in Florida Overall rank: No. 753 nationally

No. 753 nationally Other notable offers: Indiana, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Buffalo and others

Ade Willie, cornerback

Status: Signed

High School: IMG Academy (Florida)

IMG Academy (Florida) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Position rank: No. 74 cornerback

No. 74 cornerback State rank: No. 105 prospect in Florida

No. 105 prospect in Florida Overall rank: No. 774 nationally

No. 774 nationally Other notable offers: Purdue, Colorado, Arizona, Virginia, Kansas State, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Southern Methodist (SMU), Florida International, Buffalo, Ohio

Malcolm Jones, safety

Status: Signed

High School: Lee County (Georgia)

Lee County (Georgia) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Position rank: No. 64 safety

No. 64 safety State rank: No. 78 in Georgia

No. 78 in Georgia Overall rank: No. 801 nationally

Other notable offers: Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Liberty and Middle Tennessee State

James Schott, defensive end

Status: Unsigned

High School: Center Grove (indiana)

Center Grove (indiana) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds Position rank: No. 45 EDGE

No. 45 EDGE State rank: No. 16 prospect in Florida

No. 16 prospect in Florida Overall rank: No. 809 nationally

No. 809 nationally Other notable offers: Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ohio, Miami (OH), Ball State, Marshall, Illinois State

Ashton Lepo, offensive tackle

Status: Unsigned

High School: Grand Haven (Michigan)

Grand Haven (Michigan) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-8

6-foot-8 Weight: 280 pounds

280 pounds Position rank: No. 80 offensive tackle

No. 80 offensive tackle State rank: No. 24 prospect in Michigan

No. 24 prospect in Michigan Overall rank: No. 901 nationally

No. 901 nationally Other notable offers: Indiana, Baylor, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Tulane, Toledo, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky

Chase “Simba” Carter, defensive end

Status: Signed

High School: Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota)

Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Position rank: No. 50 EDGE

No. 50 EDGE State rank: No. 5 prospect in Minnesota

No. 5 prospect in Minnesota Overall rank: No. 931 nationally

No. 931 nationally Other notable offers: Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Central Michigan,

Braden Miller, offensive tackle

Status: Signed

High School: Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Eaglecrest (Colorado) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-7

6-foot-7 Weight: 290 pounds

290 pounds Position rank: No. 84 offensive tackle

No. 84 offensive tackle State rank: No. 5 prospect in Colorado

No. 5 prospect in Colorado Overall rank: No. 975 nationally

No. 975 nationally Other notable offers: Michigan, Miami (FL.). Colorado, Utah, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Duke, Colorado State

Michael Masunas, tight end

Status: Unsigned

High School: Hamilton (Arizona)

Hamilton (Arizona) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds Position rank: No. 56 tight end

No. 56 tight end State rank: No. 14 prospect in Arizona

No. 14 prospect in Arizona Overall rank: No. 998 nationally

No. 998 nationally Other notable offers: Tennessee, Florida State, Utah, Arizona, Maryland, Army, Air Force, UNLV, New Mexico, San Diego State and others

Kristian Phillips, offensive guard

Status: Signed

High School: Salem (Georgia)

Salem (Georgia) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 340 pounds

340 pounds Position rank: No. 54 interior offensive lineman

No. 54 interior offensive lineman State rank: No. 101 prospect in Georgia

No. 101 prospect in Georgia Overall rank: No. 1,022 nationally

No. 1,022 nationally Other notable offers: Arizona State and Delaware State

Jack Stone, kicker

Status: Signed

High School: Highland Park (Texas)

Highland Park (Texas) Rating: three-star (five-star kicker via Kohl’s Kicking)

three-star (five-star kicker via Kohl’s Kicking) Height: 6-foot-even

6-foot-even Weight: 186 pounds

186 pounds Position rank: No. 7 kicker

No. 7 kicker State rank: No. 242 prospect in Texas

No. 242 prospect in Texas Overall rank: No. 1,807 nationally

No. 1,807 nationally Other notable offers: N/A

De-Commits

Shannon Blair, athlete/cornerback

Status: De-committed

High School: Knoxville West (Tennessee)

Knoxville West (Tennessee) Rating: three-star

three-star Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Position rank: No. 59 athlete

No. 59 athlete State rank: No. 30 prospect in Tennessee

No. 30 prospect in Tennessee Overall rank: No. 854 nationally

No. 854 nationally Other notable offers: Purdue, Wake Forest, Virginia, Duke, Memphis, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Tulane, Liberty and others

Blair de-committed from Michigan State on Tuesday, one day before the early signing period began.