Michigan State signs 2022 three-star cornerback Caleb Coley

The Michigan State Spartans have added a highly-touted prospect to its 2022 recruiting class on national early signing day. Three-star cornerback Caleb Coley — who previously was not publicly committed to MSU — signed with the Spartans on Wednesday.

Coley, out of Houston County High School in Georgia, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 43 cornerback in the 2022 class, the No. 42 prospect in Georgia and the No. 410 recruit overall. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his staff continue to make the talent-rich state of Georgia a pipeline for the MSU football program, as Coley is the sixth player from the Peach State who has either committed or signed to the class.

Coley, listed at 5-foot-11 and 166 pounds, was originally committed to Vanderbilt, giving his pledge to the Commodores in July, but he de-committed from the program on Nov. 1. and predictions immediately came in that Coley was flipping to Michigan State. The Spartans originally offered Coley in June.

In addition to Michigan State and Vanderbilt, Coley had scholarship offers from Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Miami (FL.), Wisconsin, Northwestern, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Kansas State, Virginia, Georgia Tech and many others.

Coley joins a loaded 2022 defensive backs class for the Spartans, which includes four-stars Dillon Tatum and Jaden Mangham, and three-stars Malik Spencer, Ade Willie and Malcolm Jones.

Check out Coley’s highlights below: