Photo Gallery: Penn State at Michigan State men’s basketball coverage

The Only Colors once again had photographer Marvin Hall at the Breslin Center this past Saturday covering the Penn State Nittany Lions men’s basketball team’s visit to face the then No. 19/20 Michigan State Spartans. MSU emerged with the victory, 80-64, in the Dec. 11 matchup.

While the Spartans are off for a few more days before next Tuesday’s game versus Oakland at Little Casers Arena in Detroit, we hope you can enjoy reliving last weekend’s win over Penn State in the meantime.

The Breslin Center was at capacity for this matchup with an announced attendance of 14, 797 for the 2:00 p.m. EST tipoff. Despite a slow start by Michigan State that kept it competitive, a fast-break bonanza eventually ensued for the Spartans. Michigan State finished the game with 31 fast-break points, going 12-for-12 on layups and 3-for-3 on dunks overall.

If you haven’t already, be sure to recap the game with Ryan O’Bleness’ postgame recap and Paul Fanson’s postgame press conference. However, before you do so, be sure to check out Marvin’s exciting gallery of all the action from last weekend’s game, transition points and otherwise, here.

You can find the full gallery of photos below (all photos credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors):