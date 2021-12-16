Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III earns unanimous All-American honors

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III has clinched consensus All-American honors after being named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American first-team at running back and the Sporting News All-American first-team offense at running back.

The final two makes it a clean sweep for unanimous All-American honors from all of the major voters. Walker is the first Spartan to do so since cornerback Darqueze Dennard in 2013.

Walker ended the regular season with 263 carries, 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ranks second nationally in yards per game, averaging 136.3, and also leads the nation in yards after contact (1,154), 20-plus yard carried (21), and missed forced tackles (89). Walker also added 13 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

The junior running back from Arlington, Tennessee has been named the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award winner, AP Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Year, AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, Big Ten Running Back of the Year (Ameche-Dayne Award), first-team All-Big Ten from coaches and media, and first-team All-American per Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp, ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic, the AP, and now Sporting News and the AFCA as well.