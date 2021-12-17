Michigan State football picks up offensive lineman Ben Nelson as preferred walk-on

The Michigan State Spartans picked up another preferred walk-on for the 2022 class on Thursday, as offensive lineman Ben Nelson announced his commitment.

Nelson is rated as a two-star recruit by 247Sports, and is listed as the 159th interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class, and the 75th ranked player in Michigan. At 6-foot-7, he, like the many other preferred walk-ons to commit in the last few weeks, fits right into the height measurements that Mel Tucker has been filling the roster with. However, at 260 pounds, according to his Twitter bio, the Michigan State strength and conditioning program led by Jason Novak will likely be looking for Nelson to add some weight and muscle over the years.

Nelson also comes out of Holland Christian High School in Holland, Michigan, the same high school as Spartan great Kirk Cousins. He held offers from Central Michigan, Butler, Lawrence Tech and Drake, among other schools, before committing to the Spartans as a PWO.

He is joining offensive linemen Andy Hartman, Jake Merritt, and Devin Runnels, as well as punter Ryan Eckley, as the latest preferred walk-ons to join the Spartans in 2022.