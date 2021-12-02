Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is a finalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year

Michigan State Spartans junior running back Kenneth Walker III has been named a finalist for college football’s Walter Camp Award. It is given annually to the player of the year, voted by all 130 FBS coaches and sports information directors.

The other four finalists for the award were Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis. Walker is the only running back in the group.

Walker, also a Heisman hopeful, led the Spartans to a 10-2 record. He ran for 1,636 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, with 18 rushing touchdowns.

K9 is one of five finalists for the @WalterCampFF Player of the Year #K9ForHeisman pic.twitter.com/icy7MUL9L0 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 2, 2021

On Wednesday, Walker was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and earned All-Big Ten first-team honors. He had eight games with over 100 rushing yards and scored a career-high five touchdowns against rival Michigan on Oct. 30. His 94-yard touchdown run against Rutgers was the longest rush and longest play from scrimmage in school history.

Walker is also a finalist for college football’s Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, given to the best all-around player and top running back, respectively. The winner for the Walter Camp Award will be announced on Dec. 9 at the “Home Depot College Football Awards Show” on ESPN. A Michigan State player has never won the award.