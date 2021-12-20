Michigan State tight end Kameron Allen and wide receiver Ian Stewart enter transfer portal

More Michigan State Spartans are headed elsewhere to play football.

True freshman tight end Kameron Allen, along with redshirt freshman wide receiver Ian Stewart, have reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Michigan State freshman TE Kameron Allen has entered the transfer portal — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 20, 2021

Michigan State redshirt freshman WR Ian Stewart is also in the NCAA transfer portal, the @freepsports has learned. Played 17 snaps on offense this season. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 20, 2021

Stewart appeared in two games this season, and had one catch for eight yards in MSU’s game against Youngstown State. Meanwhile, Allen, after looking promising in the spring game, did not appear in a game during the 2021 regular season.

At 6-foot-3, Stewart was a member of the Spartans’ 2020 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he appeared in four games on special teams. Stewart started his career as a wide receiver before moving to tight end and then eventually back to receiver. Overall Stewart has played in six games, and recorded just the one aforementioned reception.

Allen is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. He was initially a three-star recruit from North Forney High School in Texas as part of MSU’s 2021 class. He is the third member of the 2021 class to enter the portal, joining defensive end Alex Okelo and defensive back Michael Gravely.

MSU’s portal count is now up to 14 since the 2021 season began. Allen and Stewart join Okelo, Gravely, defensive end Jack Camper, tight end Trenton Gillison, offensive lineman James Ohonba, wide receiver Ricky White, defensive back/wide receiver CJ Hayes, safety/nickelback Michael Dowell, kicker Evan Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Flowers, cornerback Kalon Gervin and linebacker Chase Kline. Although, just because a player enters the portal does not necessarily mean they are leaving Michigan State.

However, MSU did sign four transfers last week: running back Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), linebackers Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and defensive end Khris Bogle (Florida).

No. 10 Michigan State will take on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta. Kenneth Walker III will not play.