Michigan State men’s basketball moves up to No. 11 in AP, No. 10 in Coaches polls

The Michigan State Spartans again climbed up in both polls this week after checking in at No. 12 in both the AP in the Coaches polls last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 11 this week in the Associated Press Poll and No. 10 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll despite a bye week over the past week during finals.

Up one spot in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/2DueGl6cLf — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 20, 2021

AP Poll

Four teams out of the Big Ten are in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Wisconsin climbing out of the receiving votes category. Iowa also joined the Big Ten programs receiving votes this week.

Full AP Results:

Baylor (60 first-place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers Gonzaga UCLA Arizona (1) Kansas USC Iowa State Alabama Michigan State Spartans Auburn Houston Ohio State Buckeyes Seton Hall Texas LSU Xavier Tennessee Kentucky Colorado State Providence Villanova Wisconsin Badgers Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois Fighting Illini 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan Wolverines 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa Hawkeyes 3, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten similarly has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week after Wisconsin jumped back into the rankings one week after falling out.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Baylor (32 first place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers Gonzaga Arizona UCLA Kansas Iowa State USC Michigan State Spartans Alabama Auburn Ohio State Buckeyes Houston Seton Hall LSU Texas Kentucky Tennessee Xavier Colorado St. Villanova Providence Wisconsin Texas Tech

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut.

Others Receiving Votes:

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.