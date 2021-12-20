 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michigan State men’s basketball moves up to No. 11 in AP, No. 10 in Coaches polls

New, 2 comments
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan State Spartans again climbed up in both polls this week after checking in at No. 12 in both the AP in the Coaches polls last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 11 this week in the Associated Press Poll and No. 10 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll despite a bye week over the past week during finals.

AP Poll

Four teams out of the Big Ten are in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Wisconsin climbing out of the receiving votes category. Iowa also joined the Big Ten programs receiving votes this week.

Full AP Results:

  1. Baylor (60 first-place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Arizona (1)
  7. Kansas
  8. USC
  9. Iowa State
  10. Alabama
  11. Michigan State Spartans
  12. Auburn
  13. Houston
  14. Ohio State Buckeyes
  15. Seton Hall
  16. Texas
  17. LSU
  18. Xavier
  19. Tennessee
  20. Kentucky
  21. Colorado State
  22. Providence
  23. Villanova
  24. Wisconsin Badgers
  25. Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois Fighting Illini 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan Wolverines 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa Hawkeyes 3, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten similarly has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week after Wisconsin jumped back into the rankings one week after falling out.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Baylor (32 first place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Arizona
  6. UCLA
  7. Kansas
  8. Iowa State
  9. USC
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Alabama
  12. Auburn
  13. Ohio State Buckeyes
  14. Houston
  15. Seton Hall
  16. LSU
  17. Texas
  18. Kentucky
  19. Tennessee
  20. Xavier
  21. Colorado St.
  22. Villanova
  23. Providence
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Texas Tech

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut.

Others Receiving Votes:

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...