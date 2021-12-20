Michigan State men’s basketball moves up to No. 11 in AP, No. 10 in Coaches polls

The Michigan State Spartans again climbed up in both polls this week after checking in at No. 12 in both the AP in the Coaches polls last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 11 this week in the Associated Press Poll and No. 10 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll despite a bye week over the past week during finals.
Up one spot in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/2DueGl6cLf— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 20, 2021
AP Poll
Four teams out of the Big Ten are in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Wisconsin climbing out of the receiving votes category. Iowa also joined the Big Ten programs receiving votes this week.
Full AP Results:
- Baylor (60 first-place votes)
- Duke
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Arizona (1)
- Kansas
- USC
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Michigan State Spartans
- Auburn
- Houston
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Seton Hall
- Texas
- LSU
- Xavier
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Colorado State
- Providence
- Villanova
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Texas Tech
Others Receiving Votes:
Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois Fighting Illini 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan Wolverines 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa Hawkeyes 3, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The Big Ten similarly has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week after Wisconsin jumped back into the rankings one week after falling out.
Full Coaches Poll Results:
- Baylor (32 first place votes)
- Duke
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Iowa State
- USC
- Michigan State Spartans
- Alabama
- Auburn
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Houston
- Seton Hall
- LSU
- Texas
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Xavier
- Colorado St.
- Villanova
- Providence
- Wisconsin
- Texas Tech
Schools Dropped Out:
No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut.
Others Receiving Votes:
Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.
Loading comments...