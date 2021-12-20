Michigan State linebacker Cole DeMarzo enters transfer portal

The Michigan State football program has now had 15 players enter the transfer portal since the 2021 season started. The newest Spartan to enter the portal is redshirt freshman linebacker Cole DeMarzo.

In a message posted to Twitter, DeMarzo thanked Michigan State University, former head coach Mark Dantonio and former defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, as well as current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, linebackers/special teams coach Ross Els and defense analyst TJ Hollowell, among others.

DeMarzo, currently listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, came to East Lansing as part of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class. He was rated as a three-star prospect, but did not see game action as a true freshman during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but was named Scout Team Player of the Week on a couple different occasions, according to his official MSU player biography page.

DeMarzo — originally from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina — appeared in just one game in 2021, on the road against Rutgers. He was recently named as 2021 Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Michigan State had a program-record 45 Academic All-Big Ten selections this year.

In addition to DeMarzo, 14 other Spartans have entered the portal: tight end Kameron Allen, wide receiver Ian Stewart, defensive end Alex Okelo, safety Michael Gravely, defensive end Jack Camper, tight end Trenton Gillison, offensive lineman James Ohonba, wide receiver Ricky White, defensive back/wide receiver CJ Hayes, safety/nickelback Michael Dowell, kicker Evan Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Flowers, cornerback Kalon Gervin and linebacker Chase Kline.

DeMarzo, Allen and Stewart all entered the portal on Monday.

The Spartans have also added four players to the program from the transfer portal. To keep up with all Michigan State transfer player portal activity, check The Only Colors’ transfer tracker post.