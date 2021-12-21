 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Men’s Basketball: No. 10/11 Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Grizzlies Game Thread

The Spartans are in Detroit to take on Oakland

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Oakland Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10/11 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) are in Detroit on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena to take on the Oakland Grizzlies (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. For those not attending the game, the game can only be watched through subscription service ESPN+ or for local metro Detroit residents with an Over-The-Air antenna, you can also watch on WYMD, TV20 Detroit.

Oakland enters the after a 14 day break, but features a road win at Oklahoma State and a perfect 2-0 record in conference play so far on the season.

Series History

  • This will mark the 20th meeting all-time between the programs.
  • The Spartans are 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena, and have won those matchups by an average margin of 18 points.
  • Three of the past nine matchups in the series have been by less than 10 points.
  • The 2015 overtime game was the only time a ranked Michigan State has won by fewer than 10 points out of the past seven games.

When: 7:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Little Caesars Arena (20,491) - Detroit, MI

TV: Over-The-Air antenna for Detroit metro region on WYMD - TV20 Detroit
Streaming: ESPN+

Announcers: Neal Ruhl (play-by-play), Rex Walters (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 136 (XM) and Channel 958 (SiriusXM App)

