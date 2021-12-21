Men’s Basketball: No. 10/11 Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Grizzlies Game Thread

The No. 10/11 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) are in Detroit on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena to take on the Oakland Grizzlies (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. For those not attending the game, the game can only be watched through subscription service ESPN+ or for local metro Detroit residents with an Over-The-Air antenna, you can also watch on WYMD, TV20 Detroit.

Oakland enters the after a 14 day break, but features a road win at Oklahoma State and a perfect 2-0 record in conference play so far on the season.

Series History

This will mark the 20th meeting all-time between the programs.

The Spartans are 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena, and have won those matchups by an average margin of 18 points.

Three of the past nine matchups in the series have been by less than 10 points.

The 2015 overtime game was the only time a ranked Michigan State has won by fewer than 10 points out of the past seven games.

When: 7:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Little Caesars Arena (20,491) - Detroit, MI

TV: Over-The-Air antenna for Detroit metro region on WYMD - TV20 Detroit

Streaming: ESPN+

Announcers: Neal Ruhl (play-by-play), Rex Walters (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 136 (XM) and Channel 958 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!