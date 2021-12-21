Men’s Basketball: No. 10/11 Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Grizzlies Game Thread

The No. 10/11 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) are in Detroit on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena to take on the Oakland Grizzlies (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. For those not attending the game, the game can only be watched through subscription service ESPN+ or for local metro Detroit residents with an Over-The-Air antenna, you can also watch on WYMD, TV20 Detroit.
Oakland enters the after a 14 day break, but features a road win at Oklahoma State and a perfect 2-0 record in conference play so far on the season.
Series History
- This will mark the 20th meeting all-time between the programs.
- The Spartans are 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena, and have won those matchups by an average margin of 18 points.
- Three of the past nine matchups in the series have been by less than 10 points.
- The 2015 overtime game was the only time a ranked Michigan State has won by fewer than 10 points out of the past seven games.
