Your favorite bench players — Sarah and Sara — are back and maybe ready to take the starting gig for good. They discuss several Michigan State topics:

0 - 2 Women’s Basketball Update

2- 7 Football ‘Crootin

7 - 23 Reflecting on the Football Season

23 - 34 Peach Bowl Preview

35 - 1:08 Basketball Time! Reassessing our early takes, Oakland Preview

1:08 - 1:23 Around the Big Ten in Basketball

1:23 - FIN Questions!