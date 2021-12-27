 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball ranked No. 10 in AP and Coaches Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Oakland Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans climbed up one spot in the men’s basketball AP Poll this week, while holding firm in the Coaches Poll. The Spartans now rank No. 10 this week in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after downing a feisty Oakland squad in Detroit last week.

AP Poll

The Big Ten held firm at four teams in the AP Poll this week, with Michigan State and Ohio State both moving up one spot.

Full AP Results:

  1. Baylor (61 first-place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Kansas
  7. USC
  8. Iowa State
  9. Arizona
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Auburn
  12. Houston
  13. Ohio State Buckeyes
  14. Tennessee
  15. Seton Hall
  16. LSU
  17. Texas
  18. Kentucky
  19. Alabama
  20. Colorado State
  21. Providence
  22. Villanova
  23. Xavier
  24. Wisconsin Badgers
  25. Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois Fighting Illini 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan Wolverines 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa Hawkeyes 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota Golden Gophers 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten again has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week, with Wisconsin and Ohio State both moving up one spot.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Baylor (32 first place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Kansas
  7. Arizona
  8. Iowa State
  9. USC
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Auburn
  12. Ohio State Buckeyes
  13. Seton Hall
  14. Houston
  15. Tennessee
  16. LSU
  17. Kentucky
  18. Texas
  19. Alabama
  20. Colorado St.
  21. Providence
  22. Villanova
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Xavier
  25. Texas Tech

Schools Dropped Out:

None

Others Receiving Votes:

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.

