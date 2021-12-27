Michigan State men’s basketball ranked No. 10 in AP and Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans climbed up one spot in the men’s basketball AP Poll this week, while holding firm in the Coaches Poll. The Spartans now rank No. 10 this week in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after downing a feisty Oakland squad in Detroit last week.





Up another spot in this week's AP Poll. pic.twitter.com/FVmSPuM9Fo — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 27, 2021

AP Poll

The Big Ten held firm at four teams in the AP Poll this week, with Michigan State and Ohio State both moving up one spot.

Full AP Results:

Baylor (61 first-place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers Gonzaga UCLA Kansas USC Iowa State Arizona Michigan State Spartans Auburn Houston Ohio State Buckeyes Tennessee Seton Hall LSU Texas Kentucky Alabama Colorado State Providence Villanova Xavier Wisconsin Badgers Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois Fighting Illini 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan Wolverines 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa Hawkeyes 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota Golden Gophers 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten again has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week, with Wisconsin and Ohio State both moving up one spot.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Baylor (32 first place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers Gonzaga UCLA Kansas Arizona Iowa State USC Michigan State Spartans Auburn Ohio State Buckeyes Seton Hall Houston Tennessee LSU Kentucky Texas Alabama Colorado St. Providence Villanova Wisconsin Xavier Texas Tech

Schools Dropped Out:

None

Others Receiving Votes:

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.