On Monday, Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball freshman guard Max Christie was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. Earlier this season, he became the first player during the 2021-2022 season to earn back-to-back weekly honors from the Big Ten office.

Christie was named Freshman of the Week most recently after scoring 17 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing one assist, and notching a block in last week’s game against Oakland at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, finished the night by making six of his eight shots from the field overall, and drilling four of his six three-point attempts.

Christie was named Freshman of the Week for the third time this season after earning back-to-back honors to open December. He initially shared the honors with Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn on Dec. 6, and then was again named Freshman of the Week again on Dec. 13. The Spartans did not play a game that following week.