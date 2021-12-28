Effrem Reed expected to be named Michigan State running backs coach

Though he initially left the program for a coaching position at Georgia Southern, Effrem Reed is reportedly heading back to Michigan State to take over as running backs coach.

According to 247 reporter Brandon Marcello, Reed is currently with the Spartans in Atlanta and will be on the sideline for the Peach Bowl. William Peagler, who is leaving the running backs coach role for MSU, is also expected to coach in the Peach Bowl before departing for Florida.

Effrem Reed is already at work as Michigan State's running backs coach. He's in Atlanta coaching today and will be on sideline for #PeachBowl, a source tells @247Sports. Reed was #GoGreen analyst in fall and had been hired as Georgia Southern's RB coach.https://t.co/g8JoeQo9Qi pic.twitter.com/9AyezorejD — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 28, 2021

This is in line with what Pete Thamel reported earlier in the week, where he said MSU was targeting Reed. He was an offensive analyst on the staff beginning in 2020.

Sources: Michigan State has targeted Georgia Southern RB coach Effrem Reed for its open RB job. There’s details still to be worked out, but he’s expected to return East Lansing. He’s a former MSU analyst hired by GSU earlier in December. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021

From the MSU Athletics website: Reed was a four-year letterwinner as a running back for Louisiana from 2012-15. He played under offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, who served in the same role for the Ragin’ Cajuns during Reed’s career. As a redshirt freshman in 2012, Reed recorded career highs in rushing yards (414), carries (86) and rushing TDs (5). He played in 44 games throughout his career and compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards to go along with eight TDs.