Michigan State’s Nia Clouden named Big Ten Player of the Week

Michigan State Spartans senior guard Nia Clouden was named the Big Ten Player of the Week this week following her record-setting performance last week. It is the second of her career. Clouden snapped a drought of over two years since the last time a Spartan was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

Clouden averaged 36.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in the two games played as part of the West Palm Beach Invitational last week. Clouden earned her second career Play of the Week honors. Her last came on Nov. 18, 2019, the last time a Spartan earned the award.

After breaking the program scoring record in a 50-point performance against Florida Gulf Coast last week on Dec. 20, the most points scored by any Spartan women’s basketball player, and tying the men’s program record set by Terry Furlow in 1976. Clouden followed that up with 22 points, two rebounds, and two steals against West Virginia the next day on Dec. 21.

The senior guard hails from Owings Mills, Maryland and is majoring in Advertising and Public Relations.

DeeDee Hagemann and Matilda Ekh named Top-5 Freshman

Autumn Johnson named Michigan State freshman point guard DeeDee Hagemann the No. 2 freshman of the year and forward Matilda Ekh the No. 5 freshman of the year so far.

Both players have impressed early in the season so far, with each earning a Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor already (Hagemann on Nov. 17 and Ekh on Dec. 14).

Hagemann is a talented point guard who is excelling at finding an open teammate for the assist and driving the basket when needed. Ekh is an incredibly versatile player able to fill in at the guard position when needed and already establishing herself as one of the top three-point shooters in the Big Ten.

Michigan State returns to action on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network against the 12-0 Nebraska Cornhuskers.