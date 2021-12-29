No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 10 Michigan State Spartans: Time, TV channel, how to watch or stream

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) look to finish up the season with a win over former MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi and the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday night in Atlanta, Georgia.
The game will mark the eighth all-time meeting between the two programs, a series the Spartans have historically dominated to the tune of a 6-0-1 record. The two programs last faced off in a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007 that MSU swept, but hadn’t played since 1960, a 7-7 tie in Pittsburgh, before that.
Michigan State will look to keep that record perfect and notch just the sixth 11-win season in program history. The last time the Spartans managed to do that was in 2015, but three of those five seasons featured Narduzzi, now Pittsburgh’s head coach, as defensive coordinator (2010, 2013 and 2014).
Pitt, meanwhile, is looking to finish a 2021 season that saw the program win the ACC Championship over Wake Forest. The title marked the program’s first in the ACC, and just the third conference crown in program history after being an independent until joining the Big East in 1991 and winning the Big East titles in 2004 and 2010.
Where to Watch #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/I9Bda9I6AK— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 28, 2021
No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) vs. No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (10-2)
Date: Thursday, Dec. 30
Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: ESPN
Web/Mobile: espn.com or the WatchESPNApp
Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Robert Griffin III
Sidelines: Quint Kessenich
RADIO: Spartan Media Network
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jason Strayhorn
Sideline: Will Tieman
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 30 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Ch. 84 (Sirius), Ch. 84 (XM), Ch. 84 (SiriusXM.com/App)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,000)
Surface: FieldTurf
All-Time Series: MSU leads, 6-0-1
MSU Bowl Game Record: 30th bowl appearance (13-16 record)
Bowl Game Series Record: First meeting, but MSU has won six of its last eight bowl games
Last Meeting: Michigan State 17, Pitt 13 (2007)
Current Series Streak: MSU with two (2006-present)
COACHES:
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 12-7 (second year)
Overall Record: 17-14 (third year)
Record vs. Pitt: 0-0
Pitt Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi
Pitt Record: 53-36 (seventh year)
Overall Record: 53-36 (seventh year)
Record vs. MSU: 0-0
Don’t forget to follow along during the game with The Only Colors on Facebook and Twitter (@TheOnlyColors) all game long, and as always here on the website in our game thread.
For The Brand #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/SQNDeq0kuG— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 28, 2021
A key part of our uniform for this Thursday’s game #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/civ5yUTNqZ— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 28, 2021
Loading comments...