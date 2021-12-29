No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 10 Michigan State Spartans: Time, TV channel, how to watch or stream

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) look to finish up the season with a win over former MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi and the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

The game will mark the eighth all-time meeting between the two programs, a series the Spartans have historically dominated to the tune of a 6-0-1 record. The two programs last faced off in a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007 that MSU swept, but hadn’t played since 1960, a 7-7 tie in Pittsburgh, before that.

Michigan State will look to keep that record perfect and notch just the sixth 11-win season in program history. The last time the Spartans managed to do that was in 2015, but three of those five seasons featured Narduzzi, now Pittsburgh’s head coach, as defensive coordinator (2010, 2013 and 2014).

Pitt, meanwhile, is looking to finish a 2021 season that saw the program win the ACC Championship over Wake Forest. The title marked the program’s first in the ACC, and just the third conference crown in program history after being an independent until joining the Big East in 1991 and winning the Big East titles in 2004 and 2010.

No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) vs. No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN

Web/Mobile: espn.com or the WatchESPNApp

Play-by-Play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sidelines: Quint Kessenich

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jason Strayhorn

Sideline: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 30 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 84 (Sirius), Ch. 84 (XM), Ch. 84 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,000)

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 6-0-1

MSU Bowl Game Record: 30th bowl appearance (13-16 record)

Bowl Game Series Record: First meeting, but MSU has won six of its last eight bowl games

Last Meeting: Michigan State 17, Pitt 13 (2007)

Current Series Streak: MSU with two (2006-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 12-7 (second year)

Overall Record: 17-14 (third year)

Record vs. Pitt: 0-0

Pitt Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi

Pitt Record: 53-36 (seventh year)

Overall Record: 53-36 (seventh year)

Record vs. MSU: 0-0

