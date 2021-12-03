Michigan State safety Michael Gravely enters transfer portal

The Michigan State defensive back room just took another hit with freshman safety Michael Gravely Jr. hitting the transfer portal.

Gravely didn’t appear in a game this season, but he was a first-team All-State player out of Ohio. He was part of the Spartans’ 2021 recruiting class.

Gravely isn’t the first defensive back to hit the portal, as MSU lost Kalon Gervin earlier this year, Emmanuel Flowers entered the portal just a few days ago and Michael Dowell left the program a day prior.

The Spartans have now had seven players hit the portal. Outside of those four defensive backs, MSU has lost defensive end Alex Okelo, linebacker Chase Kline and kicker Evan Johnson.

Michigan State has added one player via the portal in running back Jalen Berger. He is expected to play a key role in replacing Kenneth Walker III should Walker decide to enter the NFL Draft early. The Spartans have also handed out a few more offers to other guys in the portal.