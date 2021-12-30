Peach Bowl Game Thread: No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers vs No. 10 Michigan State Spartans

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl. The game should be an exciting one tonight with plenty of Spartan and Panther fans all around Atlanta today leading up to the game. The weather is preventing the roof from being opened, so in the off chance any fans heading to the game late catch this, be sure to pack a mask as it is now being required for all attendees.
Waiting for kickoff like... pic.twitter.com/qINVPwwwwb— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 30, 2021
Go Green!
