Michigan State Hockey: Spartans fall to Penn State, 4-2

The Michigan State Spartans were defeated by Penn State Friday night, by a score of 4-2. It was MSU’s first loss since dropping two to No. 3 Michigan one month ago.

Penn State’s Christian Sarlo opened the scoring midway through the first period. Another goal by Ryan Kirwan put the Nittany Lions up 2-0, but Michigan State was able to respond with a goal by Cole Krygier. His brother, Christian, tied the game in the second period. A power-play goal by Connor MacEachern put Penn State on top 3-2 and the rest is history. The fourth goal was scored on an empty net as time expired.

The Nittany Lions dominated most of the game, outshooting the Spartans 21-12 at one point. The Spartans were able to get themselves back in it, eventually tying the game, but running out of steam.

Ultimately, it was senior goaltender Drew DeRidder who was able to keep Michigan State in the game for so long. It seemed as though Penn State should have ran away with the game.

DeRidder had an amazing performance against Wisconsin, stopping 95 percent of shots for a total of 88 saves between the two games. Unfortunately, the Spartans’ defense wasn’t able to keep up with Penn State. Tonight, DeRidder made 35 saves, surrendering three goals.

Michigan State will play one more game against Penn State on Saturday at 5 p.m. on B1G+. That would wrap up the series against the Nittany Lions before heading out to South Bend, Indiana next week to play a Big Ten matchup against Notre Dame.

PSU’s win against Michigan State is its second in Big Ten play, making the Nittany Lions 2-5 in conference action. The Spartans are 3-4 in conference play and 8-6-1 overall.