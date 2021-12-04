College Hockey: “Duel in the D” between Michigan State and Michigan returns to Little Caesars Arena

The Michigan State Spartans’ annual college hockey game against the Michigan Wolverines has been announced and tickets are now on sale. The “Duel in the D” will take place on Feb. 12, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The teams last met on Nov. 5 at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor and Nov. 6 at Munn Arena in East Lansing, which Michigan took a sweep. The rivals play again on Feb. 11 in Ann Arbor prior to the matchup in Detroit.

“Playing a game in an NHL arena is a longstanding tradition for our programs,” Michigan State head coach Danton Cole said, via 313 Presents. “It is a tradition which brings the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry to our fans in metro Detroit and has provided many great memories for our players, alumni, fans and youth hockey players. Detroit is a big part of the history of this rivalry, and we are fortunate to have these opportunities to play at Little Caesars Arena, as we did in Joe Louis Arena. Any Michigan State-Michigan matchup is circled on our calendars and competing down there is always special.”

Michigan’s lineup features four players taken in the first five selections of the 2021-2022 NHL Draft and will be an important measuring stick for the Spartans. Michigan State last won the game in 2016.

Tickets start at $25 each and are available now.