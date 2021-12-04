Men’s Basketball: Toledo Rockets vs. No. 22 Michigan State Game Thread

The No. 22 Michigan State Spartans welcome *in-state foe, the Toledo Rockets, to the Breslin Center for a non-conference matchup against the Mid-American Conference opponent at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

Toledo enters the game at 6-1 overall and riding a four-game winning streak. Three of those wins came last week at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas. The Rockets beat Charlotte (98-86), Tulane (68-67) and Coastal Carolina (79-70) as part of the holiday week event.

Five players for Toledo are averaging double figures, led by Ryan Rollins’ 20.0 points per game, and the sophomore guard is also leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game. Forward JT Shumate is second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game, and leads the team on the glass with 7.3 boards per game and in blocks with 0.7 per game. Forward Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 14.9 points per game and is second on the team on the glass with 6.7 rebounds per game. Guard Ray Dennis is averaging 11.6 points per game to round out players averaging double figures in multiple games so far this season,

Series History

This will mark the ninth meeting all-time between the programs.

The Spartans lead the series 5-3.

Michigan State is 3-2 in games played at the Breslin Center, however.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo is 2-1 against Toledo.

The Rockets last won in an 81-76 victory on Dec. 30, 2002.

The teams have not played since a 75-62 Michigan State victory at the Breslin Center on Nov. 20, 2009.

When: 5:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 387 (XM) and Channel 977 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!

*Toledo is not technically “in-state” unless you refuse to recognize the corrupt bargain struck by then President Andrew Jackson to award the disputed Toledo Strip to the State of Ohio over the then territory of Michigan’s claims following the Toledo War.