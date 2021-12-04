College Football Conference Championship Games Open Thread

While the Michigan State Spartans couldn’t stun the Big Ten with a trip to Indianapolis this year, we here at The Only Colors figured some of you might still want to get together tonight to make fun of a certain team that did lose to MSU this year and potentially cheer on Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers as well.

Today has already seen some shakeups in the College Football Playoff race and potential harm to Michigan State’s hopes for a New Years Six bowl bid as a result of No. 9 Baylor’s win over No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game. A loss by the Bears would have certainly moved Michigan State up even further tomorrow in the final CFP rankings of the year than already will occur as a result of No. 10 Oregon’s loss last night to No. 17 Utah.

Regardless, a trip to the Fiesta, Peach, or Citrus Bowls will likely be determined for fans as a result of tonight’s Big Ten Championship game regardless of how the others shake out.