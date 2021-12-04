 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football Conference Championship Games Open Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
While the Michigan State Spartans couldn’t stun the Big Ten with a trip to Indianapolis this year, we here at The Only Colors figured some of you might still want to get together tonight to make fun of a certain team that did lose to MSU this year and potentially cheer on Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers as well.

Today has already seen some shakeups in the College Football Playoff race and potential harm to Michigan State’s hopes for a New Years Six bowl bid as a result of No. 9 Baylor’s win over No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game. A loss by the Bears would have certainly moved Michigan State up even further tomorrow in the final CFP rankings of the year than already will occur as a result of No. 10 Oregon’s loss last night to No. 17 Utah.

Regardless, a trip to the Fiesta, Peach, or Citrus Bowls will likely be determined for fans as a result of tonight’s Big Ten Championship game regardless of how the others shake out.

Championship Weekend Schedule

Game Kickoff (EST) Away Home Network Results
Pac-12 Title Fri, 8 p.m. No. 10 Oregon No. 17 Utah ABC Utah, 38-10
CUSA Title Fri, 7 p.m. WKU UTSA CBSSN UTSA, 49-41
Bix XII Title Sat, Noon No. 9 Baylor No. 5 Oklahoma St. ABC Baylor, 21-16
MAC Title Sat, Noon Kent State NIU ESPN NIU, 41-23
AAC Title Sat, 4 p.m. No. 21 Houston No. 4 Cincinnati ABC
MWC Title Sat, 3 p.m. Utah St No. 19 SDSU FOX
Sun Belt Title Sat, 3:30 p.m. App St. No. 24 Louisiana ESPN
SEC Title Sat, 4 p.m. No. 1 Georgia No. 3 Alabama CBS
B1G Title Sat, 8 p.m. No. 2 Michigan No. 13 Iowa FOX
ACC Title Sat, 8 p.m. No. 15 Pitt No. 16 Wake Forest ABC
Make-up Sat, 11 p.m. USC Cal FS1

