Michigan State will face No. 12 Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl, finished No. 10 in final College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

Book those trips to Atlanta Spartan fans! MSU also came in at No. 10 in Coaches and No. 11 in AP polls this week.

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The Michigan State Spartans are heading to Atlanta Bowl to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Dec. 30 in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans finished No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff top-25 rankings of the seasons, earning and accepting a bid to play in the New Years Six Peach Bowl.

The Spartans will return to the New Years Six slate of bowl games for the first time since facing Baylor in the 2015 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. MSU also made the CFP the following season and faced Alabama as part of the College Football Playoff semi-finals. The trip to Atlanta will also mark the first time the Spartans will play in the Peach Bowl.

For those now getting ready to make trip plans, the game will kick off on Dec. 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST and air on ESPN.

Final CFP Rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Baylor
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. BYU
  14. Oregon
  15. Iowa Hawkeyes
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Wake Forest
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Clemson
  20. Houston
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas A&M

AP Poll

The Big Ten finishes championship weekend with four teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold), with Michigan State holding steady at No. 11, while Utah jumped the Spartans to replace Oregon at No. 10.

Full AP Results:

  1. Alabama (50 first-place votes)
  2. Michigan (9 first place votes)
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati (3 first place votes)
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Alabama
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Utah
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Oregon
  16. Louisiana-Lafayette
  17. Iowa Hawkeyes
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Clemson
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Houston
  22. Arkansas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. UTSA
  25. Kentucky

Others Receiving Votes:

Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also finishes with four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week. Michigan State jumped three spots to finish No. 10.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Alabama (54 first-place votes)
  2. Michigan (3 first place votes)
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati (3 first place votes)
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Baylor
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Oregon
  16. Iowa
  17. Louisiana-Lafayette
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Kentucky
  21. Houston
  22. Clemson
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Arkansas
  25. UTSA

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

