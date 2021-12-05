Michigan State will face No. 12 Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl, finished No. 10 in final College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The Michigan State Spartans are heading to Atlanta Bowl to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Dec. 30 in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans finished No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff top-25 rankings of the seasons, earning and accepting a bid to play in the New Years Six Peach Bowl.

The Spartans will return to the New Years Six slate of bowl games for the first time since facing Baylor in the 2015 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. MSU also made the CFP the following season and faced Alabama as part of the College Football Playoff semi-finals. The trip to Atlanta will also mark the first time the Spartans will play in the Peach Bowl.

For those now getting ready to make trip plans, the game will kick off on Dec. 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST and air on ESPN.

Final CFP Rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Ohio State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Spartans Utah Pittsburgh BYU Oregon Iowa Hawkeyes Oklahoma Wake Forest North Carolina State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana-Lafayette San Diego State Texas A&M

AP Poll

The Big Ten finishes championship weekend with four teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold), with Michigan State holding steady at No. 11, while Utah jumped the Spartans to replace Oregon at No. 10.

Full AP Results:

Alabama (50 first-place votes) Michigan (9 first place votes) Georgia Cincinnati (3 first place votes) Notre Dame Alabama Ohio State Ole Miss Oklahoma State Utah Michigan State BYU Pittsburgh Oklahoma Oregon Louisiana-Lafayette Iowa Hawkeyes North Carolina State Clemson Wake Forest Houston Arkansas Texas A&M UTSA Kentucky

Others Receiving Votes:

Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also finishes with four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week. Michigan State jumped three spots to finish No. 10.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Alabama (54 first-place votes) Michigan (3 first place votes) Georgia Cincinnati (3 first place votes) Notre Dame Baylor Ohio State Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pittsburgh Oklahoma BYU Oregon Iowa Louisiana-Lafayette North Carolina State Wake Forest Kentucky Houston Clemson Texas A&M Arkansas UTSA

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.