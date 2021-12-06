 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball climbs to No. 19 in AP, No. 20 in Coaches polls

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The Michigan State Spartans climbed up in both polls this week after debuting at No. 22 in both for the first time this season last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 20 the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following the team’s wins over Louisville and Toledo last week.

AP Poll

There are four Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Purdue debuting for the first time in program history at No. 1 in the AP Poll. Michigan dropped completely out of the AP rankings, flipping with Ohio State for which Big Ten team was among the four receiving votes versus ranked compared to last week.

Full AP Results:

  1. Purdue Boilermakers (61 first-place votes)
  2. Baylor
  3. Duke
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Alabama
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arizona
  12. Arkansas
  13. Tennessee
  14. Houston
  15. Connecticut
  16. USC
  17. Iowa State
  18. Auburn
  19. Michigan State Spartans
  20. Florida
  21. Ohio State Buckeyes
  22. Wisconsin Badgers
  23. Seton Hall
  24. BYU
  25. LSU

Others Receiving Votes:

Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois Fighting Illini 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa Hawkeyes 12, Michigan Wolverines 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana Hoosiers3, Texas Tech 2.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week. Purdue is No. 1 in the Coaches Poll for the first time in Boilermakers’ program history.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Purdue Boilermakers (29 first place votes)
  2. Baylor (3)
  3. Duke
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Villanova
  7. Kansas
  8. Arizona
  9. Alabama
  10. Arkansas
  11. Texas
  12. Kentucky
  13. Houston
  14. Tennessee
  15. USC
  16. Florida
  17. Wisconsin Badgers
  18. Connecticut
  19. Iowa State
  20. Michigan State Spartans
  21. Auburn
  22. Ohio State Buckeyes
  23. BYU
  24. LSU
  25. Seton Hall

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Memphis; No. 24 Michigan; No. 25 St. Bonaventure.

Others Receiving Votes:

Colorado St. 79; Illinois Fighting Illini 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa Hawkeyes 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana Hoosiers 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota Golden Gophers 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.

