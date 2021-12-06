Michigan State men’s basketball climbs to No. 19 in AP, No. 20 in Coaches polls

The Michigan State Spartans climbed up in both polls this week after debuting at No. 22 in both for the first time this season last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 20 the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following the team’s wins over Louisville and Toledo last week.





Up to #19 in the latest AP Poll. pic.twitter.com/VqpEI3gT9d — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 6, 2021

AP Poll

There are four Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Purdue debuting for the first time in program history at No. 1 in the AP Poll. Michigan dropped completely out of the AP rankings, flipping with Ohio State for which Big Ten team was among the four receiving votes versus ranked compared to last week.

Full AP Results:

Purdue Boilermakers (61 first-place votes) Baylor Duke UCLA Gonzaga Villanova Texas Kansas Alabama Kentucky Arizona Arkansas Tennessee Houston Connecticut USC Iowa State Auburn Michigan State Spartans Florida Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers Seton Hall BYU LSU

Others Receiving Votes:

Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois Fighting Illini 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa Hawkeyes 12, Michigan Wolverines 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana Hoosiers3, Texas Tech 2.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week. Purdue is No. 1 in the Coaches Poll for the first time in Boilermakers’ program history.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Purdue Boilermakers (29 first place votes) Baylor (3) Duke UCLA Gonzaga Villanova Kansas Arizona Alabama Arkansas Texas Kentucky Houston Tennessee USC Florida Wisconsin Badgers Connecticut Iowa State Michigan State Spartans Auburn Ohio State Buckeyes BYU LSU Seton Hall

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Memphis; No. 24 Michigan; No. 25 St. Bonaventure.

Others Receiving Votes:

Colorado St. 79; Illinois Fighting Illini 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa Hawkeyes 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana Hoosiers 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota Golden Gophers 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.