Michigan State’s Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball freshman guard Max Christie was named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. He is the first Spartan to earn the honors since the 2019-2020 season.

First career B1G Freshman of the Week honor for @Max12Christie pic.twitter.com/X76bmW94Kh — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 6, 2021

Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois was named Freshman of the Week after averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 block and 0.5 steals per game last week against Louisville and Toledo. Christie scored 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting from the field against the Cardinals and another 14 points and three rebounds against the Rockets. He also added three assists and two blocks against Toledo.

Christie was named Co-Freshman of the Week along with Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn. It marks Christie’s first Freshman of the Week honors, and he is the first Spartan to earn the recognition since Rocket Watts did so on March 9, 2020.

Michigan State returns to the hardwood twice this week, both for early Big Ten action. The Spartans head to Minneapolis for a game against Minnesota on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST. Then it is back to the Breslin Center for a matchup with Penn State on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST. Both games will air on the Big Ten Network.