Michigan State Football: Ricky White and CJ Hayes enter transfer portal

The transfer portal is hot, and two more Michigan State Spartans football players have added their names to the list this afternoon.

Fifth-year wide receiver/defensive back CJ Hayes and redshirt freshman wide receiver Ricky White are both are entering the transfer portal.

Thank you Spartan Nation pic.twitter.com/y2ZnAXJ295 — CJ Hayes (@cjhayes98) December 6, 2021

Hayes originally came to East Lansing as a wide receiver, and logged 14 catches for 154 yards in two years as a wideout. He missed the entire 2020 season with an injury before moving to defensive back in 2021, where he appeared in six games, primarily on special teams.

Hayes has already graduated from Michigan State and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Based on his tweet above, it appears Hayes plans to play in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 30 before leaving East Lansing.

Michigan State WR Ricky White has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @Freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 6, 2021

White has also entered the portal. White appeared in four games last season, and caught 10 passes for 223 yards. He will forever be remembered by Spartans fans for his performance against Michigan in 2020, when he set a MSU freshman record with 196 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Wolverines.

Hayes and White are the eighth and ninth MSU players to enter the transfer portal since the start of the football season. They join defensive end Alex Okelo, cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline, safety/nickelback Michael Dowell, safety Michael Gravely, kicker Evan Johnson and cornerback Emmanuel Flowers.

Like last year, expect a lot of players moving in and out via the portal. Things worked out pretty well for Michigan State this year with the portal, and Mel Tucker should be trusted to work it well again after this year.