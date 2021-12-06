Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III not named Heisman Trophy finalist

Surprisingly, Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III is not a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Walker finished the 2021 regular season with 1,636 yards on 263 carries (6.22 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. He also leads the country in rushing yards after contact with 1,154 yards, 20-plus yard carries (21) and forced missed tackles (89).

Walker won the Big Ten Conference’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award, is a finalist for both the Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award and was named All-Big Ten first-team by media and coaches, as well as by Pro Football Focus.

All of the recognition Walker has earned this year has been well-deserved, but this feels like a snub for Walker to not even get the invite to New York. Walker, however, is one of the most humble players out there, and all about team success over individual awards. Michigan State has never had a Heisman Trophy winner.

The Heisman Trophy finalists list includes Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.