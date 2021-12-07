Photo Gallery: The Only Colors welcomes photographer Marvin Hall on staff with Toledo vs. Michigan State

For those readers who actively follow The Only Colors on Twitter, you may already be aware that Marvin Hall has joined the website staff here as our first credentialed photographer covering Michigan State sporting events from the sidelines and giving us a new level of unique coverage of MSU athletics for our loyal readers.

Glad to be working with this group!! https://t.co/OavRIdGD48 — Studio M Sports (@photodude88) December 5, 2021

With that new perspective on Michigan State sports in mind, we bring you the results of Marvin’s first outing as a member of The Only Colors from this past Saturday’s matchup of the Toledo Rockets’ visit to the Breslin Center to take on the then No. 22 Spartans (now up to No. 19). His photography captured from the game is an amazing complement to the excellent work of Ryan O’Bleness’ postgame recap of the 81-68 win and Sydney Padgett’s postgame press conference coverage.

You can find the full gallery of photos below (all photos credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors):

We hope you enjoy this new level of coverage we are able to bring you. The staff is certainly excited to have Marvin join us and we hope you are as excited as we are at this new aspect of our coverage of Michigan State athletics!

You can follow Marvin’s work on Twitter, @photodude88, or on Instagram, @studiomsports.