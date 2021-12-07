Michigan State Football picks up preferred walk-on commitment from offensive tackle Jake Merritt

The Michigan State Spartans picked up yet another preferred walk-on for the 2022 class on Monday, adding offensive tackle Jake Merritt out of Northville High School in Northville, Michigan.

Merritt is a solid prospect, ranked as a two-star on 247Sports, and fits the size that Mel Tucker covets to build up Michigan State’s roster. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Merritt is right in line with Tucker’s vision for the roster.

Michigan State is Merritt’s only power five offer, but his other offers include Marshall, Dayton and Brown, among others. Merritt also had a preferred walk-on offer from the Michigan Wolverines.

Merritt joins offensive tackle Devin Runnels and punter Ryan Eckley as the Spartans’ latest PWO commitments. As a preferred walk-on, Merritt has a likely spot on the team, but will not be on the scholarship, although, that can change in the future.

Merritt is ranked as the 232nd offensive tackle in the country in 2022, and the 81st ranked player in the state of Michigan, and while he might not see the field right away, he’ll be interesting to watch develop during his time in East Lansing.