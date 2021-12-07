Michigan State Football: 2021-2022 Transfer Portal Tracker

The regular season has ended for the Michigan State Spartans with a surprising 10-2 record and a spot in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. Before the bowl game has even been played, though, MSU has already had several players who have announced their intention of transferring out of the program via the transfer portal.

Additionally, Michigan State has already had transfer players from other schools announce commitments to the Spartans.

Head coach Mel Tucker and his staff used the portal to their advantage ahead of the 2021 season, bringing in several difference-makers, such as running back Kenneth Walker III, linebacker Quarvaris Crouch, left tackle Jarrett Horst (who missed the last few games of the season for undisclosed reasons) and many others. Last offseason’s transfer tracker post can be viewed here.

As for this postseason/offseason, keep up with all of the latest roster movement here:

Michigan State players who have entered the transfer portal (9):

Note: Long snapper Nick Chudler has also reportedly entered the transfer portal, but he has not been with the Michigan State team since 2019.

Note: Just because a player enters the transfer portal, does not necessarily mean that player is leaving Michigan State.

Players from the transfer portal coming to Michigan State (1)

Running back, Jalen Berger, Wisconsin — career stats: 84 carries for 389 yards (4.63 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns, four catches for 30 receiving yards.

This post will be updated as more news comes in.