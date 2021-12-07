Spartans’ Peach Bowl Ticket Allotment Nearly Half Gone in Just Two Days of Sales

After the MSU football team found out its bowl destination on Sunday afternoon — the Peach Bowl vs Pittsburgh in Atlanta, GA on December 30th — the Spartan Ticket Office sprung into action and asked its fans and donors to let them know their intentions right away. Spartan Nation wasted no time, snapping up just under 6,000 tickets to the Peach Bowl in the first two days of sales.

Spartans fans are ready to celebrate what has been an extraordinary season for Mel Tucker and his newly rejuvenated players, coaches, and staff. With a win in the Peach Bowl, the Spartans will find themselves as one of the top-10 teams in the country, after having started the season WAY outside the top-25, off every radar, and picked for last in their division.

It has been a tremendously successful season for the MSU football team and it’s going to end in a prestigious bowl game in Georgia. By all accounts, there will be a lot of green and white in the stands of Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Michigan State takes on Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve Eve.

“Each day, more and more Spartans are deciding to make the trip,” said MSU Executive Associate Athletic Director for External Relations Paul Schager. “The fact that it’s a ‘New Year’s Six’ bowl game versus the ACC champ, played in a world-class venue — with Atlanta being a walkable city with affordable hotel accommodations — all are playing into a strong Spartan turnout.”

Schager is hearing from MSU fans in the southeast United States — from the Carolinas all the way down to Florida. For those fans, it’s a drivable distance, and they don’t have to choose between Christmas and New Years and a bowl game — they can fit it all in and do all three.

For those Spartan fans making the trek from Michigan, Schager recommends Nashville as a fun location either on the way down or on the way back home.

“Pack the golf clubs, pit stop in Nashville on the way down, or maybe make it your spot to ring in the new year on the way home,” said Schager. “It’s been an incredibly successful season that warrants a green and white celebration at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.”

Back in July, at the Big Ten Media Days, Coach Mel Tucker said the following:

“I’m really excited about the season for a lot of reasons. I’m excited to finally be in Spartan Stadium with our fans. We have some of the most passionate fans in the country and there’s a lot of pent up demand for Spartan football and I can’t wait to get in there with the fans, the band, the cheer team, Sparty, and our players feel the same way. Our fans, our alums, 550,000-plus living alumni, our former players, the Spartan Dawgs, they deserve winning football, the brand of football that they expect, tough, physical, relentless. That’s what our fans deserve. That’s what Spartan football is all about and it’s my job to get to get that done.”

Oh, he got it done, alright. Undefeated at home. Double digit victories. Victories in the three rivalry games (Michigan, Indiana, Penn State). It’s been an amazing turnaround.

So get yourself to Georgia.

The Spartans have been allotted 12,500 tickets to the Peach Bowl and sales will continue in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The Spartan Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. in person and via phone (517-355-1610 or 800-GO-STATE), Monday through Friday, to assist Spartan fans in processing their tickets. The online box office is open 24/7/365; click on the ticket icon at the top right corner, then login in to your account to ensure that you have access to tickets associated with your donor priority.

It’s always better for the university if Spartan fans purchase their tickets through the box office, helping MSU sell out its allotment. The official Spartan tickets are located in sections 108C-109C, 111C – 119, 210C-221 and 312-320.

Michigan State finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record (7-2 Big Ten), while the Pittsburgh Panthers won the ACC Championship with an 11-2 record (7-1 ACC). This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools (MSU leads the series, 6-0-1).