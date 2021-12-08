Michigan State Football: Spartans add UNLV transfer linebacker Jacoby Windmon

Head coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans continue to improve the program through the transfer portal. The Spartans have now added Jacoby Windmon, a linebacker from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), via the portal.

Born to lose but I gotta win, stayed down beat the odds im thanking God again..@Coach_mtucker #GOGREEN.. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DyHzX3Rnwo — JWindmon (@JW1NDMON) December 8, 2021

Windmon is the second player the Spartans have added through the transfer portal, as he joins Wisconsin running back transfer, Jalen Berger. At UNLV, Windmon — 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds — started his career as a defensive end before moving to inside linebacker.

As a true freshman, Windmon earned immediate playing time, seeing action in all 12 games and starting the season opener in 2019. He then went on to start all six of the Rebels’ games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Windmon started all 12 games and led UNLV with 118 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 30 career games, Windmon has recorded 169 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbles. He was named All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2020 and All-Mountain West second-team in 2021.

Windmon joins a linebackers room that currently includes Cal Haladay, Quavaris Crouch, Ben VanSumeren and Ma’a Gaoteote, among others. Itayvion “Tank” Brown could also move back to linebacker next season, but has primarily been used as a defensive end/edge rusher and will likely remain there in 2022. Noah Harvey could also decide to return for one more season due to an extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but that is not certain. The Spartans will also bring in Quavian Carter, a three-star recruit who is expected to play linebacker or safety.

Windmon, who is yet to take a redshirt season, just finished his junior season at UNLV. He will have up to two years of eligibility left due to the extra year of eligibly because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season. He technically has three years to play two seasons if he needed to use his redshirt at any point.

Highlights: