Michigan State football adds Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule from the transfer portal

Mel Tucker and Michigan State continue to build for the future, as the Spartans have added transfer linebacker Aaron Brule.

Blood in my eyes and my palms sweaty.

If you know me, you know I'm war ready. @Coach_mtucker you ready? #GoGreen #Spartans pic.twitter.com/J3kUYKBnvS — Aaron Brule’ (@_AllOutAaron_) December 9, 2021

Brule entered the transfer portal after spending the last four seasons at Mississippi State. He just finished his redshirt junior season with the Bulldogs and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. From our understanding, Brule should have up to two years of eligibility left due to the extra year of eligibility given to athletes as a result of COVID-19.

This is the second linebacker the Spartans have picked up in the portal this season, as Jacoby Windmon committed to MSU on Dec. 8. The Spartans also added running back Jalen Berger earlier this year.

Brule brings a wealth of experience to the Spartans. Across 40 games for the Bulldogs, he totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Brule will now join a linebacker room that has become deep in a matter of days. Michigan State currently has the newly added transfers, along with Cal Haladay, Quavaris Crouch, Ben VanSumeren and Ma’a Gaoteote, among others.

Haladay has appeared on many Freshmen All-American lists, Crouch was a highly-touted transfer in the 2021 cycle and Gaoteote was a top-200 player in the 2021 recruiting class.

