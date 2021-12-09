Michigan State Hockey: Pierce Charleson named Big Ten Third Star of the Week

Michigan State Spartans sophomore goaltender Pierce Charleson is the Big Ten Third Star of the Week after his 50 saves against Penn State last Saturday.

How about a stick tap for our @B1GHockey Third Star of the Week?





Pierce Charleson stopped 5⃣0⃣ pucks on Saturday - the most by any Division I goaltender in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/u54ZC5Tdn0 — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) December 8, 2021

This was a great bounce-back game for Charleson who gave up seven goals to Michigan on 35 shots earlier this year.

Charleson gave senior goaltender Drew DeRidder a night off on Saturday, ending in a 4-3 Michigan State victory. The Spartans have been on the positive end of some lights-out goaltending, as DeRidder made 88 of 92 saves combined in both games against Wisconsin.

On Saturday night, Charleson made 50 saves, the most by any Division I goalie in a single game this season.

The Big Ten First Star of the Week was Michigan senior forward Michael Pastujov, the Second Star of the Week was Notre Dame sophomore forward Ryder Rolston. The Spartans play the Fighting Irish this weekend in a fight for fifth place in the Big Ten standings.

Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:



⭐️ @umichhockey F Michael Pastujov

⭐️⭐️ @NDHockey F Ryder Rolston

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @MSU_Hockey G Pierce Charleson



For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/2CQjFrccxe pic.twitter.com/EwZI3OT211 — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 8, 2021

One nice thing about Charleson is that fans weren’t in attendance last season. This is his first season at MSU with fans in the stands. In his game against Michigan, he seemed a little rattled. It’s nice to see such a big bounce-back game.

The Spartans head to Notre Dame this weekend to take on the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana. It’s their last series before playing in the Great Lakes Invitational at Munn Ice Arena against both Western Michigan and Michigan Tech on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Additionally, tickets for Michigan State’s matchup with Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 12 are available now.