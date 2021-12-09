Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III wins Doak Walker Award

Since his first carry as a Michigan State Spartan, Kenneth Walker III has been special in the backfield, and he was officially recognized as the best running back in the nation after receiving the Doak Walker Award on Thursday night. He is the first ever Spartan to win the prestigious award.

THE BEST RUNNING BACK IN THE COUNTRY #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/WZ38BzfyZu — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 10, 2021

For those who don’t remember, Walker took his first carry 75 yards to the house against Northwestern, and never stopped running from there.

Walker ended the regular season with 263 carries, 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was top-five in the nation in carries and yards. He also added 13 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

The junior running back beat out Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Missouri’s Tyler Badie for the award. This comes just days after Walker was excluded from the Heisman Trophy finalists list.

Walker provided some electric moments in his one season wearing the Green and White, but here are a few that prove why he was named the nation’s top running back.

After a Michigan State running back did not have a single rushing touchdown in 2020, Walker immediately put the country on notice after transferring to MSU:

Kenneth Walker III breaks free for a 75 yard TD. Michigan State didn’t score a rushing TD last season. They scored one on the first play from scrimmage this season.



MICHIGAN STATE 7

NORTHWESTERN 0



pic.twitter.com/IzomALpvvQ — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) September 4, 2021

Walker makes something out of nothing:

How does Miami’s Scout Team Offense simulate this in preparation for facing Kenneth Walker III? pic.twitter.com/bTrbHL7X96 — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) September 15, 2021

The Spartans pick up a key road win:

After struggling to find running room all game, he delivers in the biggest moment:

Walker with the BIG run in OT for @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/GpHtUI4tde — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2021

Perhaps the most iconic run of the season for Walker:

KENNETH WALKER



94 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/Pb291Pzkhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Relive Walker terrorizing the Michigan defense:

Walker dominates Maryland:

Another one for @Kenneth_Walker9 @MSU_Football now leads 40-21 in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/fFW2KF329t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2021

He solidifies his case for all major awards with the win over Penn State: