Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III wins Doak Walker Award

The award goes to the nation’s top running back.

By manningz
NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan State Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Since his first carry as a Michigan State Spartan, Kenneth Walker III has been special in the backfield, and he was officially recognized as the best running back in the nation after receiving the Doak Walker Award on Thursday night. He is the first ever Spartan to win the prestigious award.

For those who don’t remember, Walker took his first carry 75 yards to the house against Northwestern, and never stopped running from there.

Walker ended the regular season with 263 carries, 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was top-five in the nation in carries and yards. He also added 13 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

The junior running back beat out Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Missouri’s Tyler Badie for the award. This comes just days after Walker was excluded from the Heisman Trophy finalists list.

Walker provided some electric moments in his one season wearing the Green and White, but here are a few that prove why he was named the nation’s top running back.

After a Michigan State running back did not have a single rushing touchdown in 2020, Walker immediately put the country on notice after transferring to MSU:

Walker makes something out of nothing:

The Spartans pick up a key road win:

After struggling to find running room all game, he delivers in the biggest moment:

Perhaps the most iconic run of the season for Walker:

Relive Walker terrorizing the Michigan defense:

Walker dominates Maryland:

He solidifies his case for all major awards with the win over Penn State:

