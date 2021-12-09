Michigan State picks up another preferred walk-on in offensive lineman Andy Hartman

The Michigan State Spartans picked up yet another preferred walk-on in the 2022 class on Thursday, as offensive tackle recruit Andy Hartman announced his commitment.

Hartman is the latest in a string of preferred walk-on commitments for the Spartans. He joins punter Ryan Eckley, offensive tackle Devin Runnels and offensive tackle Jake Merritt as the latest PWO commits for MSU.

According to 247Sports, Hartman is 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 255 pounds. He’s also listed as a two-star recruit on the recruiting website, and is ranked as the 234th offensive tackle recruit and the 84th player in the state of Michigan. Hartman also has scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan, among others.

Hartman took a visit with the Spartans during the weekend of Michigan State’s game against Penn State on senior day, according to his Twitter.

The Spartans’ 2022 recruiting class sits at 17th in the country according to 247Sports, as well as fourth in the Big Ten Conference, a massive step up from last year’s class, which ranked 46th in the country and 10th in the Big Ten.