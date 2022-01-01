Michigan State defensive tackle Kyle King enters transfer portal

The Michigan State Spartan football program has now had 17 players enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the 2021 season. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kyle King became the most recent player to announce his entrance into the transfer portal.

Thank you Spartan nation . Next Stop_______ pic.twitter.com/naezl3pyp8 — Kyle King (@Kyleking5454) January 1, 2022

King posted a short message on Twitter stating his intentions, he also voiced his appreciation for former head coach Mark Dantonio, defensive line assistant coach Ron Burton, the strength and conditioning staff and current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker,

The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound King was a member of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class. King was rated as a three-star prospect out of New Palestine, Indiana. He was ranked as the 45th strong side defensive end prospect by 247 Sports. King enrolled early in 2020 and redshirted during his true freshman season. During the 2020 campaign, he was named the scout team co-defensive player of the week during preparations for the game versus Michigan.

King appeared in eight games this season, tallying four tackles. King made his debut with two tackles against the Northwestern Wildcats in the 2021 season opener. He also had three pass breakups, two of which occurred in the win against the Miami Hurricanes. King logged his only career sack for the Spartans in the win versus the Maryland Terrapins. He did appear during the Peach Bowl, totaling four snaps in the come-from-behind victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

King joins 16 other Michigan State players who have entered the portal: defensive lineman Tyson Watson, linebacker Cole DeMarzo, tight end Kameron Allen, wide receiver Ian Stewart, defensive end Alex Okelo, safety Michael Gravely, defensive end Jack Camper, tight end Trenton Gillison, offensive lineman James Ohonba, wide receiver Ricky White, defensive back/wide receiver CJ Hayes, safety/nickelback Michael Dowell, kicker Evan Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Flowers, cornerback Kalon Gervin and linebacker Chase Kline.

To this point the Spartans have also added four players to the program from the transfer portal. Michigan State is expected to add a handful of more players to the team through the portal for the 2022 season. To keep up with all Michigan State transfer player portal activity, check The Only Colors’ transfer tracker post.