Michigan State to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for indoor athletic events

Michigan State Athletics announced a new COVID-19 policy for indoor athletic events starting in 2022.

Spectators at indoor events will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. This will apply to men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics home events.

Michigan State’s indoor mask mandate is still in effect for all home athletic events.

The vaccination requirement applies to everyone in attendance who is 12 years of age and up. Attendees will be required to show their vaccination card or a photo of their card, along with a photo ID with matching name on the vaccine card, upon entry. MSU students, faculty, and staff can bring their university ID as proof of compliance with the vaccine mandate.

Those who cannot provide proof of vaccination can show both their photo ID and print-out of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start of the event. Those who are ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

Michigan State University is encouraging fans to plan to arrive earlier than normal in order to allow for additional entry time. On-site testing will not be available.

Refunds will not be granted since guests will still be able to enter Michigan State facilities with a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of if they are willing to disclose vaccination status.

The first scheduled event with the new policy is Michigan State’s men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5 at the Breslin Center.

The Only Colors has confirmed with MSU Athletics that “proof of vaccination” means an individual must show proof of being fully vaccinated, which the CDC defines as the following:

-2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or -2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

As of press time, a booster shot is not required to be considered fully vaccinated, and is not currently required to get into Michigan State indoor athletic events in 2022 for non-students, non-faculty or non-staff.

However, Michigan State students, faculty and staff are required to receive COVID-19 booster shots, beginning with the spring 2022 semester.

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr, also recently announced the spring 2022 semester, starting on Jan. 10, will begin with remote classes for at least the first three weeks of the semester.

The Only Colors is sharing this news with readers as an informational update for those planning to attend MSU sporting events in East Lansing. Comments are closed on the post.