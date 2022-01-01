Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan State redshirt senior offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis announced that he will be forgoing his final year of college eligibility and entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Jarvis has been in the Michigan State program for five years, he could have elected to return for a sixth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 waiver the NCAA granted to all Division I 2020 fall athletes.

During the 2021 season, Jarvis started all 12 games during the regular season, including the first eight contests at right guard and the last four games at right tackle. He was not available for Michigan State’s Peach Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday.

Overall, Jarvis played in 44 games and made 39 starts as a Spartan. Jarvis played multiple positions for MSU, including right guard, right tackle and left tackle throughout his career. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2021 and in 2017, and also earned honorable mention accolades for the Big Ten Network All-Freshman Team in 2017.

Michigan State now has at least three players with remaining college eligibility who plan to enter the 2022 NFL Draft: Jarvis, running back Kenneth Walker III and tight end/H-back Connor Heyward. Walker elected to opt out of the Peach Bowl to prepare for the draft, while Heyward played in the Peach Bowl, but said in November that he did not plan to use his COVID-year waiver and wanted to pursue the NFL. Heyward also accepted an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Other MSU players with remaining eligibility who are still deciding on whether they want to return to East Lansing in 2022 or enter the draft include senior safety Xavier Henderson and wide receiver Jayden Reed, among others.

Additionally, several Spartans have exhausted their eligibly and will either pursue the NFL or move on from the Michigan State program to pursue a different profession. These players include center Matt Allen, defensive end Drew Beesley, kicker Matt Coghlin, quarterback Anthony Russo, defensive end Drew Jordan, offensive lineman AJ Arcuri, offensive lineman Luke Campbell and defensive end Jacub Panasiuk.