No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball preview

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans return to the road and Big Ten action tomorrow afternoon when the team faces off against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. It will mark MSU’s first true road game in almost a month when the Spartans defeated Minnesota 75-67 on Dec. 8.

First day of 2022 pic.twitter.com/jUYIjcuEMC — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 1, 2022

The game tomorrow marks the first for NU since a Dec. 20 win over Illinois-Springfield. The past two games for Northwestern have been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues among opponents’ programs. Michigan State, meanwhile, has played just two games over the past 20 days, but tomorrow’s kicks off the first in a three game set spanning just seven days.

As for Northwestern’s schedule, the Wildcats have been impressive in early action this season compared to preseason prediction. NU had a close loss to Providence (No. 41 KenPom), falling 77-72, as part of the Legends Classic as well as a 77-73 loss at Wake Forest (No. 64 in KenPom). In the Legends Classic, Northwestern also beat Georgia 78-62 and won at Maryland 67-61. The win over the Terps came just two days after Mark Turgeon and UMD parted ways, though. For mutual opponent comparison, NU also beat High Point 95-60 in a home win on Nov. 12.

This season the Wildcats offense has run through senior forward Pete Nance. Nance ranks No. 10 in the Big Ten in scoring with 16.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds (8.0 rpg) and blocks (2.0 bpg). Nance is one of four players for NU averaging double-figures, though.

Michigan State fans will be unhappy to know that junior guard Boo Buie remains on the roster for Northwestern. The past two games in Evanston have seen Buie go off for career highs in both games, scoring an average of 28 points. So far this season, Buie is second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points and leads the team in assists with 5.7 assists per game.

Guard Chase Audige is averaging 11.0 points per game and center Ryan Young 10.6 points per game to round out the double figure scorers on offense. The offense is also efficient with ball security as the team averages just 8.7 turnovers per game and shares the ball well with 19.1 helpers per game (eighth best in the country).

As a team, Northwestern’s 79.0 points per game is the fourth best scoring offense in the Big Ten, and the team leads the league in scoring defense at 60.8 points per game. In fact, NU has held five opponents to 60 or fewer points this season.

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

When: 2:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. CST

Where: Welsh Ryan Arena (8,117) - Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 84 (Sirius) and Channel 84 (SiriusXM App)

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Arena: Welsh Ryan Arena (8,117)

All-Time Series: MSU leads 93-39

