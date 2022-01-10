 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Coaches Poll, holds at No. 10 in AP Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The Michigan State Spartans moved up in the Coaches Poll rankings this week after holding steady last week. While the Spartans stayed at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Poll, the team moved up one spot to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, following the home win over Nebraska on Wednesday.

AP Poll

The Big Ten has five teams in the rankings this week after Illinois jumped in the mix at No. 25. Purdue dropped quite a few spots due to recent struggles, while Wisconsin jumped up in the rankings and Ohio State fell as well.

Full AP Results:

  1. Baylor (61 first-place votes)
  2. Gonzaga
  3. UCLA
  4. Auburn
  5. USC
  6. Arizona
  7. Purdue Boilermakers
  8. Duke
  9. Kansas
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Houston
  12. LSU
  13. Wisconsin Badgers
  14. Villanova
  15. Iowa State
  16. Ohio State Buckeyes
  17. Xavier
  18. Kentucky
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Seton Hall
  21. Texas
  22. Tennessee
  23. Providence
  24. Alabama
  25. Illinois Fighting Illini

Others Receiving Votes:

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana Hoosiers 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa Hawkeyes 2, San Francisco 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There are again five teams in the Coaches Poll this week with Purdue and Ohio State dropping, while the Badgers and Michigan State climbed up. Illinois jumped into the mix here as well, but at No. 24.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Baylor (32 first place votes)
  2. Gonzaga
  3. UCLA
  4. Auburn
  5. Purdue Boilermakers
  6. Arizona
  7. USC
  8. Duke
  9. Michigan State Spartans
  10. Kansas
  11. Houston
  12. LSU
  13. Wisconsin Badgers
  14. Villanova
  15. Ohio State Buckeyes
  16. Iowa State
  17. Kentucky
  18. Seton Hall
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Providence
  21. Xavier
  22. Texas
  23. Tennessee
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Alabama

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Colorado St.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1.

