Michigan State men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Coaches Poll, holds at No. 10 in AP Poll

The Michigan State Spartans moved up in the Coaches Poll rankings this week after holding steady last week. While the Spartans stayed at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Poll, the team moved up one spot to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, following the home win over Nebraska on Wednesday.

Staying at #10 in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/3i6AYDmvEd — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 10, 2022

AP Poll

The Big Ten has five teams in the rankings this week after Illinois jumped in the mix at No. 25. Purdue dropped quite a few spots due to recent struggles, while Wisconsin jumped up in the rankings and Ohio State fell as well.

Full AP Results:

Others Receiving Votes:

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana Hoosiers 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa Hawkeyes 2, San Francisco 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There are again five teams in the Coaches Poll this week with Purdue and Ohio State dropping, while the Badgers and Michigan State climbed up. Illinois jumped into the mix here as well, but at No. 24.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Baylor (32 first place votes) Gonzaga UCLA Auburn Purdue Boilermakers Arizona USC Duke Michigan State Spartans Kansas Houston LSU Wisconsin Badgers Villanova Ohio State Buckeyes Iowa State Kentucky Seton Hall Texas Tech Providence Xavier Texas Tennessee Illinois Fighting Illini Alabama

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 19 Colorado St.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1.