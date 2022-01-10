 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State’s Max Christie earns fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Marvin Hall/The Only Colors

On Monday, Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball freshman guard Max Christie was named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. This week, he shares the honors with Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham.

Christie was named Co-Freshman of the Week after scoring 21 points against Nebraska, a career-high for him. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out an assist, and notched one steal. Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, finished the night by making seven of his nine shot attempts from the field, a career-high in field goals made, which included making three of his four shots from three-point range.

Christie was named Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season after earning back-to-back honors to open December. He initially shared the honors with Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn on Dec. 6, and then was again named Freshman of the Week on Dec. 13. The Spartans did not play a game that following week. Christie then earned the honors again on Dec. 27, 2021, following his performance against Oakland.

With this latest recognition, Christie now holds the weekly award more times than any other freshman in the Big Ten thus far in the season, passing Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who has earned the honors three times. Earlier this season, Christie became the first player during the 2021-2022 season to earn back-to-back weekly honors from the Big Ten office.

