College Football Playoff National Title Game Open Thread: Georgia vs. Alabama

The 2021 college football season ends tonight as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff national championship game tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Date: Monday, Jan. 10
Kickoff: 8 p.m. EST
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: ESPN
Web/Mobile: espn.com or the WatchESPNApp
Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline: Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath
Location: Indianapolis, IN.
Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium (70,000)
Surface: FieldTurf
Line: Georgia +3
