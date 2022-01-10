 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Football Playoff National Title Game Open Thread: Georgia vs. Alabama

New, 37 comments
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Nick Saban

The 2021 college football season ends tonight as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff national championship game tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date: Monday, Jan. 10
Kickoff: 8 p.m. EST

MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: ESPN
Web/Mobile: espn.com or the WatchESPNApp

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline: Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath

Location: Indianapolis, IN.
Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium (70,000)
Surface: FieldTurf

Line: Georgia +3

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...