On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-7) Incorrect College Football Playoff Prediction and Welcome Aboard Jeremy Fears!

(7-34) Michigan State Basketball Recap: If you’re looking for a Northwestern/Minnesota Precap See: earlier podcasts

COMMERCIAL

(36-55) GOODNESS MATRIX: Nebraska is living on Taco Bell and its sad. Someone should do something.

(55-FIN) Michigan State Football: Some MAJOR returnees and a shiny new toy for Katin.