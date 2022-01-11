Michigan State finishes No. 9 in final AP Poll top-25 rankings, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press top-25 football poll and No. 8 in the final Coaches Poll of the 2021 season.

MSU finished up the 2021 football season almost two weeks ago now with the 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, but with the conclusion of the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday night (with Georgia winning the title), fans now have the final poll results.

Michigan State finished the season ranked inside the top-10 of both the AP and Coaches Polls for the first time since the 2015 season and finishes the season ranked for the first time since the 2017 season.

AP Poll

The Big Ten finishes the 2021 college football season with four teams in the final Associated Press Poll top-25 rankings (in bold), with Michigan State finishing the season in the top-10 for the first time since finishing at No. 6 in the final poll of the 2015 season. As mentioned, it is also the first time Michigan State has finished the season ranked in the AP since 2017, when the Spartans finished the 2017 season at No. 15.

Full AP Results:

Georgia (61 first-place votes) Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Baylor Ohio State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Michigan State Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Clemson Wake Forest Louisiana-Lafayette Houston Kentucky BYU North Carolina State Arkansas Oregon Iowa Hawkeyes Utah State San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also finished the 2021 season with four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25. Michigan State jumped two spots to finish No. 8. Michigan State similarly last finished inside the top-10 at No. 6 in the final poll of the 2015 season. The last time MSU finished the season ranked in the poll was at the end of the 2017 season at No. 16.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Ohio State Baylor Oklahoma State Michigan State Notre Dame Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Wake Forest Kentucky Clemson Houston Louisiana-Lafayette North Carolina State Arkansas Oregon BYU Iowa Utah State Texas A&M

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 25 Texas-San Antonio

Others Receiving Votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.