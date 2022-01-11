 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State finishes No. 9 in final AP Poll top-25 rankings, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

Michigan State finishes off an 11-win season with the program’s first top-10 finish in six seasons.

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Pitt v Michigan State Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press top-25 football poll and No. 8 in the final Coaches Poll of the 2021 season.

MSU finished up the 2021 football season almost two weeks ago now with the 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, but with the conclusion of the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday night (with Georgia winning the title), fans now have the final poll results.

Michigan State finished the season ranked inside the top-10 of both the AP and Coaches Polls for the first time since the 2015 season and finishes the season ranked for the first time since the 2017 season.

AP Poll

The Big Ten finishes the 2021 college football season with four teams in the final Associated Press Poll top-25 rankings (in bold), with Michigan State finishing the season in the top-10 for the first time since finishing at No. 6 in the final poll of the 2015 season. As mentioned, it is also the first time Michigan State has finished the season ranked in the AP since 2017, when the Spartans finished the 2017 season at No. 15.

Full AP Results:

  1. Georgia (61 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Baylor
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Utah
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Clemson
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Louisiana-Lafayette
  17. Houston
  18. Kentucky
  19. BYU
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Arkansas
  22. Oregon
  23. Iowa Hawkeyes
  24. Utah State
  25. San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also finished the 2021 season with four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25. Michigan State jumped two spots to finish No. 8. Michigan State similarly last finished inside the top-10 at No. 6 in the final poll of the 2015 season. The last time MSU finished the season ranked in the poll was at the end of the 2017 season at No. 16.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Ohio State
  6. Baylor
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Michigan State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Utah
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Wake Forest
  15. Kentucky
  16. Clemson
  17. Houston
  18. Louisiana-Lafayette
  19. North Carolina State
  20. Arkansas
  21. Oregon
  22. BYU
  23. Iowa
  24. Utah State
  25. Texas A&M

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 25 Texas-San Antonio

Others Receiving Votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.

