Men’s Basketball Preview: No. 9/10 Michigan State Spartans host Minnesota Golden Gophers

On Wednesday night, the No. 9/10 Michigan State Spartans welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to the Breslin Center in East Lansing for the second meeting this season. The teams met last month in Minneapolis when then No. 19 MSU defeated the Golden Gophers 75-67 on Dec. 8.

We CAN'T WAIT to see you tomorrow @ThisistheIZZONE pic.twitter.com/4ylSRxeVUn — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 11, 2022

Tomorrow’s game is the first for the Spartans in a week after the game against Michigan in Ann Arbor scheduled for this past Saturday was postponed. As a result of the postponement, Michigan State enters the matchup having last defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Jan. 5 to extend the team’s winning streak to eight-straight games, which includes a 4-0 start in Big Ten Conference play.

Minnesota, meanwhile, enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak, having dropped both of the past two Big Ten matchups on its schedule by double-figures. After its game against Alcorn State on Dec. 29 was canceled, the Golden Gophers lost to Illinois by a score of 76-53 on Jan. 4, and most recently, lost 73-60 this past Sunday at Indiana. Minnesota moved to 10-3 on the season overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten following the road loss to the Hoosiers.

Three players are averaging double-figures for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle leads the team with 18.2 points per game, good for sixth in the Big Ten in scoring average. Payton Willis is 12th in the Big Ten and second on the roster for Minnesota with 15.9 points per game. Willis also leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). E.J. Stephens is the other player averaging in double-digits with 10.8 points per game. Eric Curry leads the team on the glass with 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Golden Gophers rank 13th in the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging 69.6 points per game, while ranking third in scoring defense, giving up just 64.8 points per game. Michigan State is sixth in scoring offense, averaging 75.8 points per game, and giving up 65.5 points to opponents, good for seventh in the Big Ten.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 85 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), and Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

All-Time Series: MSU leads 74-61

Record in East Lansing: MSU leads 44-20

Go Green!