When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Value City Arena at The Jerome Schottenstein Center - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Not Applicable

Online Broadcast: B1G+

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team is back on the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday). The Spartans are looking to right the ship following a home loss to Purdue on Sunday. The game also marks the first meeting between the programs since Jan. 16, 2020. In that thrilling 68-65 win by MSU, Nia Clouden his a three-pointer with 14 seconds left and then two free throws with six seconds remaining to give Michigan State the win. The lone matchup last season was canceled due to COVID-19 and was never able to be rescheduled.

Ohio State is not ranked, but currently is among teams receiving votes after winning the last two games in a row and four of the team’s last five games. The Buckeyes’ two losses in conference play came against No. 10/8 Indiana at home in an 86-66 loss on Dec. 12, and the other at No. 9/7 Michigan on Dec. 31 in a 90-71 defeat.

Junior guard Jacy Sheldon leads OSU in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game, good for fifth in the Big Ten. She also ranks second in the Big Ten while leading the team with 2.0 steals per game, while adding 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as well. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell is second on the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game, good for sixth in the Big Ten. Junior forward Rebeka Mikulásiková is the other Buckeye in double-figures with 10.8 points per game to go with a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game.

Ohio State leads the all-time series over Michigan State 56-29. The Buckeyes have also won three of the last four overall matchups, with the most recent one finally going MSU’s way. The Spartans are also 0-4 in the last four trips to Columbus, with the last win there coming on Jan. 26, 2014.

