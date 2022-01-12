The No. 9/10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-3) tonight for the second game against the Gophers this season. Michigan State defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis 75-67 on Dec. 8.
Michigan State enters the matchup having last defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Jan. 5 to extend the team’s winning streak to eight-straight games, which includes a 4-0 start in Big Ten Conference play. Minnesota, meanwhile, enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak, having dropped both of the past two Big Ten matchups on its schedule by double-figures.
We've got a special guest (who's also a huge fan of the @ThisistheIZZONE btw) coming to the Breslin Center tonight pic.twitter.com/Ngpad5Gwtl— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 12, 2022
Former North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball head coach is visiting the Breslin Center for the game to enjoy the venue as a spectator rather than a hated opponent.
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 136th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 74-61.
- MSU is 44-20 in East Lansing against Minnesota.
- The Spartans have won six of the last seven games in the series, and nine of the last 11 contests.
Loading comments...