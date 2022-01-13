Michigan State Athletics partners with Caesars Sportsbook in landmark deal

It’s always a safe bet to assume Michigan State will be a trend-setter in the college sports landscape.

The latest example of this is Michigan State’s landmark deal to make Caesars Sportsbook the “Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner and iGaming Partner of MSU Athletics.” This makes Michigan State the first university in the state to land a sports betting partnership, and one of the few in the entire country to ink this deal as well.

Michigan State Athletics, MSU Sports Properties and Caesars Entertainment Inc. today announced a multi-year partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner and iGaming Partner of MSU Athletics. https://t.co/oEH4ArI4as pic.twitter.com/y7BvmsfGAm — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) January 13, 2022

While this deal will obviously help Michigan State’s bottom line financially, it’s also a unique partnership for MSU fans and those who enjoy a little bit of sports wagering, too. Caesars will offer VIP experiences for their users, become the namesake of a new premium seating area in Spartan Stadium, an outdoor tailgating area and also have fan engagement opportunities.

Not only all that fun stuff for fans, but Caesars will also fund support to student-athlete responsible gaming education, student scholarships and internship and professional development opportunities for MSU students pursuing a career in the sports industry.

“The opportunity to partner with Caesars, a leading force in the sports and entertainment industry, will help enhance gameday experiences for Spartan fans and provide significant resources to support the growing needs of each of our varsity programs,” Alan Haller, Michigan State vice president and director of athletics, said via press release. “We are excited to be on the cutting edge of this innovative opportunity, while recognizing the importance of Caesars’ commitment to responsible sports gaming education both for the student-athletes and the University community as a whole.”